Did Michelle Waterson work as a waitress at Hooters?

Michelle Waterson will be competing in her eleventh fight in the UFC this Saturday, May 8, 2021 against Marina Rodriguez.

Before becoming a professional fighter, Michelle Waterson worked as a waitress at the American restaurant chain, Hooters. This is where she met her husband, Joshua Gomez, and also received her nickname, 'The Karate Hottie'.

On Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Michelle Waterson explained how she got her nickname while shooting for the Hooters calendar and how it stuck with her throughout her fighting career.

"I tried out for the Hooters calendar, I went on location to shoot for the calendar," Waterson said. "Virgin Islands, it was the coolest thing. We were in the Virgin Islands, I met a guy named Howie and he owned a company called Bikini.com. He got talking to me and found out that I did Karate and he was like ‘I would love to feature you on my website’ and on his website he featured different girls each month. He was like ‘We can theme you the Karate Hottie and we can do bikini shots and karate shots and it will be awesome’ and it stuck. My first promoter asked me my fight name and I said no. He then Googled me and that’s what popped up."

Waterson may no longer be the person who necessarily relates to either the nickname or her past, however, she has embraced the moniker as part of her brand now and is okay to see past the name, and prove her mettle through fighting.

In a 2019 interview with ESPN, Michelle Waterson said she was confident about changing people's minds about her, inside the octagon.

"If people are going to tune in because my fight name is the Karate Hottie or because I used to work at Hooters, then so be it," Waterson said. "I just need your eyes to watch, and once you see that I am a true martial artist, then I'll change your mind about how you view me."

Michelle Waterson is set to face Marina Rodriguez on May 8

Michelle Waterson debuted in the UFC at TUF 21 Finale against Angela Magana and won with a third-round rear-naked choke submission. The former Invicta Atomweight champion featured in her first UFC main event in her second bout in a high-profile clash with Paige VanZant and came out victorious once again.

In her UFC career, Michelle Waterson has won six bouts and lost four. She is currently coming off of a split decision win over Angela Hill. She will next face Marina Rodriguez on short-notice at UFC Vegas 26.