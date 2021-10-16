"Way too short" - New Hooters uniform sparks raging debate online

American restaurant chain Hooters recently came under fire for launching controversial outfits for its female employees. Several servers turned to TikTok to express their discomfort about the new skimpy uniforms.
The eatery brand is known for its infamous outfits designed for its waitresses and bartenders known as “Hooter Girls”. The company's usual uniform consists of a fitting white tank top, orange shorts, sneakers, and socks.
However, the latest uniform policy has introduced a shorter version of the outfit, mandating the new dress for all its women employees across different locations. This led to many workers sharing glimpses of their uniforms on TikTok in an attempt to call out the company for their new outfit policy.
The situation also sparked a huge online debate, with many criticizing Hooters for their actions and others mocking the employees for their complaints.
Hooters faces backlash for its new controversial outfit
According to the New York Post, Hooters mandated its new controversial outfit for all female employees from October 4. The official policy of the company mentioned:
“Starting Oct. 4, all Hooters girls should wear the new shorts when working once they arrive to stores. The old shorts should not be worn.”
As per the outlet, Hooters also stated that employees disappointed with the new change in uniform policy are free to resign from their position:
“We would ask that you try them out and, if after two weeks, you are still hesitant to wear the new shorts you may transfer to a non-image based position or resign your position as a Hooters Girl. If you choose to resign you will be eligible for rehire.”
The latest change prompted several servers of the restaurant to share videos on social media, highlighting their grievances about the new uniform. The videos went viral immediately upon their release and garnered millions of views online.
TikTok user Giselle Nguyen, a staffer at the company’s Texas branch, created a video comparing her old and new outfits and wrote:
“I know it ain’t my new uniform shorts. What’s that supposed to fit?!?”
The video amassed more than 16 million views and 3 million likes. Another viral video saw waitress Kristen Songer complaining about the outfit being too short as compared to the original policy. She remarked:
“There’s no longer anything covered by these shorts. This is why all the Hooters girls are upset — because this is not what I agreed to wear a year ago when I was hired.”
One TikTok user commented:
“Shorts is a strong word. Those aren’t shorts, those [are] swimsuit bottoms.”
Another added:
“When you were hired you agreed to a certain type of uniform. This is a drastic and possibly unsanitary change, you should be able to refuse.”
Some social media users also took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the new uniform policy:
However, a few people also refuted the backlash and dismissed the complaints by the employees:
Following the massive online outrage, a spokesperson for Hooters America told Fox Business that the company appreciates both the positive and negative feedback and will be working to make sure the uniforms provide comfort while maintaining contemporary styles:
“The new uniforms were the result of collaboration with Hooters Girls. These uniforms have been worn for months in several Texas markets and have received overwhelmingly favorable reviews from both Hooters Girls and customers… We will continue to work with staff to make sure the new uniforms are sized correctly and comfortable while reflecting current styles."
Meanwhile, the Original Hooters Group told NBC News that outlets of the original brand will continue to use the old outfit worn by employees since its inception in 1980s:
Also Read
“The ‘Original’ Hooters Restaurants located throughout Tampa Bay, Chicagoland, and Manhattan... will not be changing their iconic uniform of orange shorts and white uniform tops that has made the brand universally famous.”
However, it remains to be seen if the American company will take employee complaints into consideration and dismiss the new outfit policy in the days to come.