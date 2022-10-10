WATCH: Video shows Texas Hooters being attacked by youths reportedly over chocolate

Earlier this week, bystanders at a Hooters in Plano, Texas, recorded a group of men attacking people during a dispute that supposedly began over chocolate. As per TMZ, the video of the brawl supposedly surfaced on Thursday, but went viral over the October 9 weekend.

In the footage, a group of shirtless young men can be seen chasing two individuals into the vestibule of the restaurant, kicking and punching them as the victims attempt to escape.

Clown World ™ 🤡 @ClownWorld_ Hooters - Plano, Texas



All this started over a chocolate bar



Call the Plano police department if you have any information Hooters - Plano, Texas All this started over a chocolate bar Call the Plano police department if you have any information https://t.co/PC1qfU6Izf

As the brawl continues, customers and staff can be seen scrambling around the restaurant as the woman recording the footage repeatedly screams at the men to stop fighting. A Hooters employee was also allegedly caught in the clash.

By the end of the video, the shirtless young men can be seen outside the door of the Hooters, shouting at the people inside. As they slowly begin to leave, one of the women shouts:

"It's over a F***ing chocolate bar!"

As per Local Today, the Plano Police Department is still investigating the Hooters brawl. No arrests have been announced.

Group involved in Hooters brawl suspected to be salesmen

According to TMZ, the Plano Police Department reported that the suspects involved in the brawl were allegedly in the parking lot of the restaurant, selling chocolate bars. The Chiang Rai Times reported that the suspects may have been door-to-door salesmen.

The situation is said to have become violent after the manager asked the men to leave, a consequence of the restaurant chain's no solicitation policy. The suspects are accused of assaulting the manager, punching him and breaking his arm. After this, customers allegedly entered the fray, causing the brawl to escalate.

Another theory, based on the audio in the footage, suggests that the fight may have begun after the suspects had their chocolate stolen.

At one point in the video, one of the men being assaulted by the group can be heard mocking them.

The man said:

"Thanks for the free candy!"

The youth can also be heard shouting that they had some of their wares stolen.

Fulminare @Fulminare6

plano.gov/1349/Mayor-Joh… Did John B. Muns just sit back and let the Hooters restaurant in Plano Texas get torn up? No cops in Plano Texas? No arrests? Did John B. Muns just sit back and let the Hooters restaurant in Plano Texas get torn up? No cops in Plano Texas? No arrests?plano.gov/1349/Mayor-Joh…

On a Reddit Thread, one user, BeamStop23, provided an alternative theory based on what they had reportedly seen from street vendors around Texas and other parts of the country.

The user claimed that many vendors would give out goods such as chocolate, seemingly in an act of kindness, before then proceeding to ask for donations.

BeamStop23 speculated:

"I doubt they were selling inside the restaurant. The hustle is placing the goods in people's hands in exchange for a donation. Someone probably called them out and didn't donate which led to an argument/violence."

The true circumstances of the incident have not been revealed, and citizens continue to speculate upon what led to the violence. The Chiang Rai Times reported that the restaurant has resumed business.

