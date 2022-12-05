Does Paige Spiranac have a clothing line? Shop and wardrobe explored

Paige Spiranac is one of the most talked about golf personalities out there. With over 3.7 million subscribers on Instagram, the former golfer-turned-influencer keeps herself relevant with her social media posts.

She quit professional golf in 2016. However, she is now active in her second innings, that is, on social media, especially Instagram.

Apart from her golf abilities, Paige is quite the style sensation and fashion icon who keeps on experimenting with her outfits. Given her fashion sense, it's quite natural for her to have a clothing line or brand. She runs the Paige Spiranac Shop – PS under her website of the same name as her.

Paige Spiranac Shop – PS

Paige Spiranac Shop is a section on Spiranac's official website where there are several merchandise for sale. She was chosen as Maxim's Sexiest Woman of the Year for 2022. She has collaborated with Maxim where fans can buy the T-shirt with her photograph on it. Several towels are there for sale as well, including So Naughty Towel, Naughty Place Towel, and Happy Place Two-Way Towel.

On Spiranac's official website, one can also buy her Maxim photoshoot posters.

Although the American golfer-cum-social media star doesn't yet own a specific clothing line yet, we can expect her to launch it in the in future given her style statement.

Paige Spiranac's wardrobe

Spiranac has done some modelling photoshoots (Image via Sports Illustrated)

In her interview with YouTube channel Uninterrupted, Spiranac said she didn't wear her clothes to attract men. She wore them because she was much more comfortable playing in them.

"Golf in particular dresses traditional. It's a conservative sport. If you don't wear a collar, you almost can't play at certain courses. I just choose pieces that I like a lot of things tend to be very form-fitting."

On the question of looking elegant, she said that was not even a question,

"I guess very simple, I don't want to go elegant because I don't even think it is elegant because I do like to show my body. I'm a professional golfer," said Spiranac.

Spiranac said that she used to hate the way golf clothes looked.

"I was a 13-year-old wearing shorts down to your knee with like six pleats and like a oversized con pollo. Like I didn't like that. I didn't feel good," she said.

On the question of negative criticism, she told Uninterrupted:

"I get a lot of really negative comments. They say that I'm objectifying myself. I'm not dressing for anyone else. That's just how I feel comfortable and that's how I feel like an athlete."

Spiranac has done a lot of modeling assignments too. She did a photoshoot for the sports magazine Sports Illustrated.

Brand endorsements

Recently, eyewear brand Tomahawk Shades released a collection of eyewear curated by Spiranac herself. She has endorsement deals with XGolf, Octagon, PointsBet, Dynamic Brands, Club Champion, and a few others. She recently partnered with Betsports.com.

On the personal front, she announced in March this year that she was no longer married to her then-husband Steven Tinoco anymore.

