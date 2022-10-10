“This year is even better” - Paige Spiranac teases fans about her Halloween outfit

Halloween season is back and Paige Spiranac seems ready with yet another stunning outfit. However, the former professional golfer isn’t ready to reveal it. Instead, she teased fans by sharing her look from last year.

Spiranac, who quit professional golfing in 2016, has been active as an influencer. She has even ventured on to become a model ever since. The golfer-turned-content creator soon became famous for her risque outfits and looks. While Spiranac’s “sexy” looks became a topic of discussion, it also became the reason for her fast-growing following on social media. She has yet again teased fans about this year's Halloween outfit.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Who do you think I’m dressing up as? Last year’s Halloween costume was good but this year is even betterWho do you think I’m dressing up as? @swaggolfco Last year’s Halloween costume was good but this year is even better👀 Who do you think I’m dressing up as? @swaggolfco https://t.co/AEg25d2kaC

Paige Spiranac has successfully transitioned into a model. Having done a swimsuit cover shoot for a magazine in the past, Spiranac recently launched her own calendar. She is the talk of the town. Amid this, she has once again come out to share yet another picture of herself from last year.

Spiranac, who won the Maxim's World's Sexiest Woman title, dressed up as Harley Quinn for last year’s Halloween. She even did a photoshoot as the DC Comics character and shared the pictures with her fans. As yet another Halloween arrives, she has now reposted the photo of herself from last year. Sharing her beloved look once again, Spiranac challenged her followers to guess her costume for this year’s Halloween.

She hinted that this year’s look will be “even better.” Posting the picture, Paige Spiranac wrote:

“Last year’s Halloween costume was good but this year is even better Who do you think I’m dressing up as?”

It is pertinent to note that the post has gone viral since. Spiranac’s version of the famous DC Comics character was as good as it gets. She donned the iconic red, blue, and black costume with black boots to resemble Harley Quinn. The former golfer flaunted her legs in torn stockings just like the Batman villain wears it. The "Suicide Squad" version of Quinn seemed merely perfectly portrayed by the golfer-turned-model.

Reposting the image from the previous year, Spiranac received a lot of praise from her fans. The public rushed to the comments section of the post to laud her look. While many stated that she couldn’t outdo last year's outfit, many noted their excitement for a fresh look this year. It's safe to say that Paige Spiranac has made the ‘Halloween costume’ game a regular thing and her fans seem to love it.

Paige Spiranac’s sneak peek into her calendar

Paige Spiranac recently left her fans in awe as she announced her own photo calendar. The influencer-cum-podcast host launched her own calendar, as top-rated models do. The 29-year-old influencer made headlines yet again as the western-themed calendar was released last week, and it has been selling like hotcakes.

It is noteworthy that this isn’t the first time the former golfer has taken on a big modeling gig. Spiranac stunned fans once before when she featured on the cover of the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine. Acing beach looks, the former pro golfer proved herself to be a model.

Poll : 0 votes