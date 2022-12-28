"They found a lump" - Paige Spiranac shares major health scare 

Paige Spiranac revealed a scary news on Tuesday (December 27), stating that she experienced a major health scare.

The golfer-cum-influencer revealed in a detailed Instagram story that she discovered a lump in her breast before Christmas after which she had to get a biopsy done.

Spiranac further stated that the biopsy report fortunately came negative.

Spiranac's Instagram story

“Sorry for not being as active lately on social media. I went on vacation then had to deal with my health. During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative which I’m so grateful for!” said Spiranac.

Spiranac asked fans to get their check-ups done regularly and to be kind to people who might be fighting individual battles.

“A reminder to get your check ups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors, so extending kindness is so important. I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way,” concluded Spiranac.

Paige Spiranac often shares candid stories and moments with her Instagram family of more than 3.7 million. The American social media personality recently posted a photo wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

She was recently placed fifth among the most searched golfers, topped by Tiger Woods. Paige Spiranac was also named the Maxim's Sexiest Woman in the world for 2022. She collaborated with Maxim for a T-shirt with her photograph on it, which fans can buy through her website.

Paige Spiranac's profile

Paige Spiranac has been prominent social media celebrity with more than 3.5 Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac is one of the most famous golf personalities. Since retiring from the sport, Spiranac has gone the influencer's way and has more than 3.7 million Instagram followers, and even top PGA stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy do not have that many followers.

Spiranac has played on the European Tour, but she couldn't get the LPGA card. Having competed in LET events, she first appeared at the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in 2015, however, she didn't do well and missed the cut in the tournament. She won her first event in June 2016 when she won the Cactus Tour event, defeating the then World No. 1 Hannah O'Sullivan in a playoff.

Paige Spiranac competed in her first LPGA Qualifying tournament in 2016 but was unable to earn a professional card. The Dubai event that year was her last pro golf tournament as she retired from professional golf after that, being just 23 at the time.

She joked about her golf career later saying, "Notre Dame is as bad as I was playing professional golf."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Notre Dame is as bad as I was playing professional golf

Spiranac's other ventures

Spiranac is very active on YouTube and Twitter as well, consistently giving her opinions on professional golf news. She also hosts her podcast, "Playing a Round with Paige Renee." Spiranac has often taken jibes at the LIV Golf and has asked for gender equality in professional golf from time to time.

Poll : 0 votes