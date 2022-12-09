Maxim's ’Sexiest Woman Alive' title winner Paige Spiranac suffers from imposter syndrome and self-confidence issues. The golfer-turned-influencer revealed her mental health struggles while replying to a query on how she deals with fame.

Spiranac was talking to her fans on an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday when she admitted to struggling with fame. The influencer, who has a following of 3.7 million on Instagram, said that she is always doubting herself. The former golfer went on to add that she is working on herself to improve her condition.

In a video posted on her Instagram stories, the “Playing A Round” podcast host said:

“This question is funny because it’s actually such the opposite where I have people in my life trying to build me up and make me more confident because I have self-confidence issues and imposter syndrome.”

She added:

“So all of this that I do is actually quite hard for me because I have no confidence and I’m always doubting myself or talking down on myself, so everyone’s like, ‘stop doing that.’"

Paige Spiranac went on to elaborate and said that her life is not as rosy as her fans make out to be. The model called herself her own “toughest critic.”

She said:

“So, it’s very much the opposite. I keep myself very grounded and I think sometimes I actually need to build myself up more and do the opposite because I’m my toughest critic and again, that imposter syndrome is real.”

Paige Spiranac looks forward to 2023

In the same video, Paige Spiranac mentioned that she has had the “best year yet”, in terms of her professional and personal life. Further, the former golfer hoped that 2023 would be even better. Thanking her fans for checking on her, Spiranac also said that she’ll be heading out for a vacation soon.

Spiranac said:

“Life has been actually pretty good… Thank you for asking. Professionally, personally everything seems to finally be in order. I have done so much work in therapy to be be happy and feel fulfilled in life. And professionally I’ve been working my butt off and this is the best year I’ve had yet, which is exciting.”

She added:

“But I think 2023 is going to be even better in all aspects of my life and I just feel really lucky and I want to thank you guys for always supporting and following along. I’m going on vacation soon.”

Paige Spiranac on body shaming

It is pertinent to note that Paige Spiranac has been in the spotlight ever since she started as an influencer. The golfer-turned-model has been harshly criticized over the years for her conduct as well as her looks. Having established herself as the premier golf content creator online, Spiranac has also been subject to body shaming.

Back in October, Spiranac took to her YouTube channel to address negative comments she received after her appearance at the Yankees-Brewers game in Milwaukee. She revealed that she was “extremely body shamed” on social media. Spiranac pulled up some “mean” comments in her video and said that she was hurt by them.

However, the influencer went on to add that her body image will always be criticized as it is a part of her online personality.

