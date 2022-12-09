Former US golfer Paige Spiranace is one of the most popular names in golf. She is a rising social media influencer and has left behind golfing greats such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the number of Instagram followers.

Spiranac is known for coming up with unique ideas to create content for social media. This time, she dressed up in different 'golf girl' outfits. She took into account the different themes of golf clubs, country clubs, public clubs as well as Instagram golf girls when creating this Instagram reel.

Paige Spiranac grooved to Madonna's Material Girl as she smoothly transitioned from one outfit into another. Her efforts received a large number of comments from her followers. One of them asked people to never ask him the color of anything.

"Dont ask me the color of anything."

One user loved the way Paige Spiranac had styled herself.

"They all are great-did you do all the styles yourself? You best clip EVER.You are such a delight and a treasure keep up the awesome work!!!!!"

Another fan acknowledged how much Spiranac was trolled.

"I just wanna say, we see you and the fitness! I knew earlier in the year people were giving you shit but if no one has said it WE SEE YOU!"

One user commented that she could pull off any look and advised her to avoid haters.

"Ig golf girl green skirt black top!! You can pull any look off so awesome at what you do keep doing it let all the haters hate!!"

But so far, all her fans seem to be enjoying her innovative reel.

"They were like let's just make it all white and put USA right on the front" - Paige Spiranac criticizes United States FIFA World Cup 2022 jersey

United States FIFA 2022 home jersey (Image via Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The United States Soccer Federation recently unveiled the team jerseys ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It was a plain white kit with a touch of red and blue. US Soccer and Nike released a joint statement explaining the design of the home jersey.

The statement read:

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations."

The minimalistic design of the kit didn't sit well with many football fans, including Paige Spiranac. In a video posted on Twitter, she voiced her criticism of the football kit and said that it was boring.

She said:

"I'm here with the USA World Cup kit and a lot of people are very disappointed because they think it's quite boring and honestly, I have to agree. They were like let's just make it all white and put USA right on the front."

She held up the United States kit and asked, "What is this?" Spiranac then went on to ask fans which World Cup jersey was their favorite of all time. While many agreed with her criticism, some started trolling her.

In the video that she posted, Paige Spiranac donned black tights and a maroon sports bra and paired the outfit with black shades. Some users criticized her over her sense of style and choice of wardrobe.

The comments certainly revealed the darker side of social media.

