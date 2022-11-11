Paige Spiranac calls team USA’s World Cup 2022 kit 'boring,' gets trolled 

The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. Ahead of the mega event in Qatar, all 32 participating teams recently announced the kits their players would play in. The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) has also launched its kit and has been facing criticism.

Team USA's 2022 edition kit for the World Cup is a plain white kit with a touch of red and blue colors. It drew the ire of several fans who didn't like the minimal design. Among them was golf influencer Paige Spiranac.

The golfer-turned-model, who was recently named 2022's 'sexiest woman alive' by Maxim, slammed the kit for its lack of appeal. She jumped on the bandwagon and called the design "boring." In a video published on Twitter, Spiranac said that she isn't happy with the design of the Qatar World Cup kit. She said:

"I'm here with the USA World Cup kit and a lot of people are very disappointed because they think it's quite boring and honestly, I have to agree. They were like let's just make it all white and put USA right on the front.”

Spiranac asked, "what is this" while holding the kit in question. Following this, the golfer went on to ask people to share their favorite USA World Cup kit of all time.

Paige Spiranac faces criticism over her clothes, again

Much like most of her videos, Paige Spiranac's rant on USA's home kit also received large viewership. However, the golfer also faced some criticism for it as well. While many agreed with her comments, others slammed her over her outfit. Spiranac, who has always faced criticism for her sense of style, once again faced backlash over her 'revealing' clothes in the video.

Spiranac wore a maroon sports bra with black tights. She matched the look with a pair of black shades. This wasn't appreciated by a few, who questioned her dressing sense in the comments. Some even made distasteful jokes about her sporty look in the video.

U.S. World Cup kits face criticism

The U.S. Soccer Federation and Nike have been under fire since the team's World Cup kits were released. The team is set to play in a rather plain white jersey. The disappointing template was added with a pair of sleeve Swooshes inspired by American football jerseys. Nike's traditional branding on the chest was also taken off, adding to the criticism of the kit.

It is pertinent to note that the USA team's home jersey was launched under the theme of the country's diversity. Earlier, U.S. Soccer and Nike released a joint statement claiming that the kit carried the country's "storied legacy."

The joint statement read:

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations."

Interestingly, the team's second jersey isn't too popular, either. The blue tie-dye design kit stands out as compared to the home kit. However, the decision to use a fun graphic in a monochromatic jersey also seemed to backfire, as fans labeled it bad.

