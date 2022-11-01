What was Paige Spiranac's response on being compared to Kim Kardashian?

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular golfers. She has garnered an enormous fan base on social media because of her glamorous fashion after switching careers. Spiranac recently zipped the mouths of online bullies with her seven-word reply after being compared to American socialite Kim Kardashian.

The social media influencer, who has launched her own calendar compiled with snaps of her modeling career, shared a rare glimpse of her album on her Instagram. Fans jumped into the comments section to praise her. However, one user wrote,

"Paige is the next Kim Kardashian when it comes to branding."

In response, Paige commented,

"I hope I'm a billionaire one day."

Paige Spiranac has a long history of dealing with abusive comments. In her YouTube video, "Body Shaming & Life Online, Do I Deserve it?", she confessed that the online comments she was receiving lately were so brutal that, for a moment, she was rethinking her career.

Paige Spiranac (Image via Getty)

The comments were not limited to her fashion and dressing. The cyber bully also commented on her facial appearance and body shape. She went through an "immense pressure to look perfect" in front of the camera.

Paige decided to shut the bully's mouth with her sassy pictures. The former golfer posted stunning pictures to celebrate Halloween. She donned a green body-fitted dress paired with a red cap and gloves. Her look was inspired by the popular Street Fighter video game character, Cammy.

Paige Spiranac slams internet trolls for body shaming her

Paige Spiranac's fashion game has increased her popularity on social media. The golfer-turned-model has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram alone. However, she often receives criticism because of her outfits.

Spiranac has previously deleted most of the offensive comments from her account. In one of the comments, someone called her "fat". In response, Paige asked her followers to share how they deal with body shaming.

She also said:

"Honestly, the amount of men calling me 'fat' on this post is next level, hahaha. I've had to delete so many comments that I hardly ever make… I know I have a male-dominated audience, and I wanted to open up the topic to hear about your experiences with body insecurities."

Paige went on to say:

"I know my body is a big part of my brand, but it's hard to maintain my ideal weight all the time year after year. I have to work really hard in the gym and with dieting. It doesn't come naturally to me. It can be defeating when people bring up my body insecurities.”

Paige, however, never heeded these rude comments. Instead, she had the best reply to shut them down.

Nothing acts as a barrier in her path. Paige Spiranac is very focused on building a career in modeling. It is no surprise that she has a huge following, and people support her and praise her for her dedication. She is now a successful model and has been featured on the cover pages of magazines such as Sports Illustrated.

