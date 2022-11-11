"Right mix of youth and experience" - Kaka names the 3 strongest contenders for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Ricardo Kaka has named Brazil, Argentina, and France as the strongest contenders for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also said that Serbia could be a potential surprise.

The tournament in Qatar is set to commence on November 20. While sharing his take on the favorites, Kaka told Gazzetta dello Sport (via MARCA):

"Brazil are the favorites because they have been working on it for a long time. It was right to appoint Tite, and the group has the right mix of youth and experience. The other main contenders are Argentina and France, while Serbia could be a surprise."

Brazil are in Group G of the tournament. They will play Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon on November 24, November 28, and December 2, respectively.

Argentina, meanwhile, are in Group H. The 2014 finalists will play Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland on November 22, November 26, and November 30, respectively.

France, the defending champions, will start their campaign in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will play Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia on November 22, November 26, and November 30, respectively.

Tennis ace Rafael Nadal recently named his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Rafael Nadal is not only one of the greatest tennis players ever, he is also an avid football lover. He recently picked his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He told Brazilian media outlet Globo:

"It's difficult. The World Cup is a very difficult competition to predict. I would say the favorites are Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany, Portugal, and Spain. There are many games, but these are the favorites, although there is always a chance for some surprise."

He also heaped praise on Real Madrid's Brazilian players like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and more. Los Blancos won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies last season.

The Brazilian stars were a major force behind their success. Nadal, who is a massive fan of the Madrid giants, said:

"I'm happy because Madrid won the League and the Champions League. We are a young and exciting team. We have Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, who are having an incredible season, and there's Eder Militao too. I'm very happy with the Brazilians on the team."

