Paige Spiranac lists the 'scariest' athletes of all-time, Mike Tyson takes top spot

Former American golfer Paige Spiranac is one of the sport's most well-known figures. She is now a sports media and social media entity after retiring from golf.

She has far outpaced golfing legends like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in terms of social media fandom, with 3.7 million loyal Instagram followers.

Naturally, Paige Spiranac is very active on her social media pages and is known for sharing creative content in adherence to the occasion. Whether it is posting pictures in NFL jerseys as per the matches or welcoming the baseball World series, Spiranac always has content to share on her social media.

She turned her creative switch on once again on the occasion of Halloween. She mixed the spooky season with her sports knowledge and curated a list of the scariest athletes of all time, according to her.

Sporting a baseball outfit, Paige Spiranac shared the video on Twitter. She captioned it:

"Happy Halloween! I rank the scariest athletes of all time."

As the video began, she referred to her Halloween costume and said:

"Happy Halloween everyone. I’m all dressed up and I hope you are, too. I thought it was only appropriate that we do the top five spooky scariest athletes of all time."

Paige Spiranac rates Mike Tyson as the scariest athlete

Mike Tyson at Montana Love v Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (Image via Al Bello/Getty Images)

Sports is quite aggressive at times and sometimes athletes can come off as scary. So when retired US golfer Paige Spiranac decided to list her top five scariest athletes, her fans were curious to know who made the cut.

Spiranac is a renowned Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Interestingly, she gave Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison the fifth spot because he was "known for terrorizing opposing offenses."

She further added that she once saw him in real life as well:

"I saw him at Whole Foods once and he was huge. It was quite scary."

Coming fourth was pitcher Randy Johnson, known for "scaring batters and birds." Johnson has played 22 major league seasons, mainly with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Spiranac explained why she found Johnson scary:

"Six-foot-10 lefty. I do not want his balls coming at me."

Boston Bruins winger Terry O'Reilly came third as she called him "the man nicknamed Bloody." She further added how his gameplay had earned him a spot on the list:

"He racked up over 200 penalty minutes in five consecutive seasons."

Martial artist Kevin Ferguson, commonly known as Kimbo Slice, was the runner-up. Paige Spiranac had a simple explanation for her choice of Ferguson as the runner-up:

"Anyone who bare knuckle fights is a bad man."

The top prize was won by none other than "the man, the myth, the legend, the monster of the heavyweights, Mike Tyson." Of course, the boxer was nicknamed 'Iron Mike', 'Kid Dynamite', and 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' for a reason.

Paige Spiranac is certainly upping her social media game by the day. So far, it has been a big year for the 29-year-old former golfer as she even released her own calendar recently.

