Paige Spiranac jinxes NFL teams

Former professional golfer turned sports media influencer Paige Spiranac has made headlines for apparently jinxing NFL teams. Although a golfer by profession, Spiranac is a big football fan. Her father was a member of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers football team and she is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan herself.

The 2022 NFL season began on September 8 with the Buffalo Bills beating defending Super Bowl LVI champions the Los Angeles Rams. Coincidentally, Spiranac posted a picture of herself sporting the Rams jersey on Instagram to welcome the 2022 NFL season. She said in the caption:

"NFL season starts tonight! Defending champs the Rams take on the Bills🏈 Who do you think will win the Super Bowl this year? @pointsbetusa has the Bills listed as the favorite! And don’t let this Rams top trick you, I’m a Steelers fan,"

Fans were quick to build a correlation between her picture and the Rams' shocking defeat, joking that she had jinxed the reigning champions. Spiranac took the comments sportingly. She even went on to write in her next post that she was taking applications to wear the logos of teams in the NFL:

"Currently taking applications to wear your most hated teams logo so they lose. Rams 0-1,"

The joke reached new heights when last year's Super Bowl runner-up, the Cincinnati Bengals, lost to the Steelers. And incidentally, this time too, ex-golfer Paige Spiranac wore a Bengals top.

The rumor mill that claimed she was unlucky for the NFL teams picked up speed. She posted a picture of herself in the Bengals' jersey on Twitter with the following caption:

"The jinx streak is still alive. Bengals 0-1."

The post soon went viral, with several media outlets reporting on these peculiar coincidences and fans taking an interest in her powers. It's just the first week of the NFL and already a lot of drama has happened on the field. The jinx theories might be ridiculous but they sure are amusing. It will be interesting to see if she can continue in this form.

How Paige Spiranac prepared for the 2022 NFL season

Paige Spiranac - Bass Pro Shops Legends Of Golf - Round Two

As you may now be aware, Paige Spiranac enjoys a large following on social media. She's an avid football fan and was ready to welcome this year's season. She also has her own podcast titled Playing a Round with Paige Renee.

Last week, she posted a video of herself on Twitter making some last-minute adjustments. She was seen applying make-up on her cheeks, calling it war paint and donning a jersey.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Getting myself ready for football season Getting myself ready for football season🏈 https://t.co/9C6PHJ7aUi

Well, Spiranac seems all set to create NFL content for her followers and football fans. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play the New England Patriots on Sunday. They managed to overcome the Bengals in a close game where they intercepted quarterback Joe Burrow an incredible four times.

Given Spirinac's newly discovered magical powers, their fans will be hoping she wears a Patriots jersey for the game. The Patriots are favorites to win in Pittsburgh and the hosts will gladly take any help they can get to help them over the line.

