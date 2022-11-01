Did Paige Spiranac jinx the World Series? Golfer’s support for Baseball teams explored

Former US golfer Paige Spiranac has emerged as a sensational sports and social media influencer since her retirement. With a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram, she has left behind golfing greats such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. She is certainly one of the most popular names in golf.

Paige Spiranac is often seen talking about various sports other than golf and also supports these teams. In recent times, she has found a unique way to show her support, which is by sporting the teams' jerseys.

The tradition gave some amusing results during the NFL as the jerseys of whatever team she wore, lost their matches. However, the tables might turn for baseball as she was seen actively talking about the sport and the upcoming World Series on her social media accounts. In fact, she even threw the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game.

She recently took to social media to share a picture of herself in a baseball shirt. It was unclear which team it belonged to, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that the colors matched either Houston Astros or Philadelphia Phillies.

She wrote:

"World Series starts tonight! Who do you have winning? The Astros or Phillies?"

With an amusing history of teams being jinxed after her posts, baseball might be the wind of change in the sequence of tragic coincidences.

Did Paige Spiranac jinx NFL teams?

Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Of Golf - Round Two (image via Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

The tradition of retired US golfer Paige Spiranac supposedly jinxing NFL teams started when she sported a Los Angeles Rams jersey in a social media post meant to welcome the NFL.

Incidentally, the defending champions lost their opening game to the Buffalo Bulls. That is when jokes about her jinxing the team began circulating on social media. Spiranac took the comments in her stride and even said that she was accepting applications to wear the jerseys of the most-hated teams.

The rumors caught wind as the Cincinnati Bengals, who were the runner-ups in the 2021 edition of the NFL, lost to the Steelers. Incidentally, Spiranac posted a picture wearing the Bengals' jersey. The trend blew up on the internet and Paige Spiranac herself joked about it on her social media account.

She wrote:

"The jinx streak is still alive. Bengals 0-1."

All that is left to be seen now is whether baseball follows the NFL in these jinxing coincidences or not.

