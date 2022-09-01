"Best team in baseball" "World series #8" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans thrilled as the team completes 90 wins for the season, set eyes on winning the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a tear this season. As the first team in MLB to reach 90 wins on the season this year, they currently sit on top of the National League West with a record of 90-38. The Dodgers recorded their 90th win last night by defeating the New York Mets 4-3.

The team has been dominant all year. They hold the best record in all of baseball. They also hold a commanding 18-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West. With the success the Dodgers have had this season, fans are excited about the possibility of a World Series title.

There's no sign of slowing down the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ace Clayton Kershaw has been reactivated and will return from the IL on Thursday. Kershaw has been on the IL for about a month with lower back pain. Kershaw did not have a rehab assignment, and the Dodgers will have him on a pitch count until the starter feels ready to go deeper into games.

The best team in baseball is going to get better with Kershaw's return. Kershaw adds another lefty starter to the Dodgers rotation alongside Julio Urias, who has been pitching well this season.

Dustin May also returned from the IL this month after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2021. This is a rotation made for postseason baseball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't new to being the best team in baseball

The Dodgers' success this season isn't anything new. They have won their division eight times since 2013. Their most recent World Series title was in 2020. The organization and its fans are used to a higher standard than most in MLB.

After their series with the Mets, LA takes on the San Diego Padres for three series, the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks for two each, and one each against the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies. They are definitely capable of winning 117 games this year.

AIdo @aIdoco24 @MLB @Dodgers 90 wins on august 30th lmao the dodgers are a freak show @MLB @Dodgers 90 wins on august 30th lmao the dodgers are a freak show

It seems as if the Dodgers have quietly made their way to 90 wins on the season. Aaron Judge's incredible season has been a bit of a distraction and has kept eyes off how good the Dodgers have been.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen great play from Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman. Guys like Max Muncy and Justin Turner have started to find their rhythm after being inconsistent at the plate. This team is only getting better as we close in on the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt