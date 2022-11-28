5 sets of brothers playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup already has a number of exciting and emotionally resonating narratives built around it. Former footballer and Ballon d'Or winner George Weah's son Timothy Weah scoring for USA in his first game at the World Cup is just one of many such stories.

But at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, narratives centered around family legacy is not limited to the Weahs. Playing for one's country at the World Cup is a dream come true for any footballer. Sharing football's biggest stage with a brother undoubtedly makes it even more special.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five sets of brothers playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Sergej and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia)

Serbia are viewed as one of the darkhorses of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their attacking midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of their key players. The 27-year-old has been in excellent form for Lazio in the 2022-23 season.

In 20 appearances across all competitions for Lazio, he has scored five goals and provided seven assists. His brother Vanja Milinkovic-Savic also plies his trade in Italy and is a goalkeeper for Torino. Both Sergej and Vanja are part of Serbia's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The duo played together in Serbia's 2-0 defeat to Brazil on Thursday.

#4 Andre and Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew were named in Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Ayews are the sons of Abedi Ayew Pele, who won the Champions League with Marseille in the 1992-93 season. He is also a former captain of the Ghanaian national team.

Andre Ayew has previously appeared at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. His younger brother Jordan Ayew featued in the 2-14 FIFA World Cup as well. Andre Ayew currently plays for Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd while Jordan Ayew plays as a forward for Crystal Palace.

#3 Eden and Thorgan Hazard (Belgium)

Eden Hazard and Thorgan Hazard have been a part of Belgium's squad for a while now. In fact, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be the second time that the two brothers are playing together in a World Cup for Belgium.

Eden and Thorgan can both play as wingers and as attacking midfielders. Eden Hazard plays for Real Madrid while Thorgan Hazard plays for Borussia Dortmund. Eden, the older brother, has not been in great form of late and the same can be said of his younger brother.

The pair started in Belgium's shock 2-0 defeat to Morocco on Sunday.

#2 Inaki (Ghana) and Nico Williams (Spain)

Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams play for Spanish club Athletic Bilbao. Their journey has been well documented. Inaki is eight years older than Nico and has always taken care of his little brother.

However, the two brothers won't be playing for the same teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Inaki is representing his country of birth, Ghana, while Nico has traveled to Qatar as part of Spain's 26-man squad for the World Cup.

Interestingly, Inaki Williams has made one senior appearance for the Spanish national team. But he decided to switch allegiance to Ghana to honor his roots and made his debut for them on 23 September earlier this year.

#1 Lucas and Theo Hernandez (France)

Lucas and Theo Hernandez are arguably the most high-profile of all the brothers on this list on current form. Both players are worthy enough to start for the reigning world champions France.

Unfortunately, Lucas Hernandez has now been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after suffering a knee injury in France's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Australia. His brother Theo Hernandez replaced him on the pitch.

Lucas Hernandez plays for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich while Theo Hernandez is a key player for reigning Serie A champions AC Milan.

