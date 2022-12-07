Paige Spiranac has publicly addressed rumors of a relationship between herself and Tom Brady, quashing all claims that the duo are dating. The 29-year-old was speaking in a Q&A on Instagram on Tuesday when she laughed off reports linking her to the NFL star.

Rumors of Spiranac dating Brady began circulating after fans urged her to “call” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. This came after the 45-year-old finalized his split with Gisele Bundchen earlier this year.

Spiranac stated that she'd been getting a lot of questions about herself and Tom Brady recently. Speaking to her 3.7million followers via her Instagram story, Paige Spiranac said:

"I'm getting this question so much and I'll tell you how it happened… So, no I am not dating Tom Brady. I've never met him, I don't know him."

She further explained how the rumors began circulating, saying:

"But this guy on Twitter put up a post saying 'Tom Brady's single, he should date Paige for all these reasons'… I didn't respond to it and then someone else jumped in and he was like 'I met Paige once, she was really cool'... And then someone else jumped in and he was like 'I played with Paige at a pro-am, she was cool'."

"And then someone else said something so I responded to those people being like 'wow, thank you that's so nice'… The New York Post and picked it up and they were like 'She didn't deny it' and I'm like 'I don't even know him'."

@johntroupe12 @johntroupe121 @PaigeSpiranac You and Tom Brady should get together. You make a great couple. @PaigeSpiranac You and Tom Brady should get together. You make a great couple.

For the past few weeks, fans have been busy trying to get the NFL star to notice their favorite golf influencer. However, the efforts seem to have gone to waste as Spiranac herself has dismissed all rumors.

Paige Spiranac’s jibe at Tom Brady

Spiranac has been in the news previously as well for a Tom Brady related incident. The golfer-turned-model slammed the NFL star after his divorce, calling his wife Gisele Bundchen the "GOAT" in their relationship.

Spiranac was discussing Brady and Bundchen's marriage on her podcast "Playing a Round with Paige Renee" when she decided to crack a joke at the expense of the NFL legend. Spiranac also called Brady's decision to overturn his retirement "confusing."

Speaking on her podcast, Paige Spiranac said:

"It's so bad that Gisele has actually left the house taking the kids, and this is what all the gossip magazines are saying. They are saying that she is frustrated with the fact that he has unretired and is not doing his fatherly duties and that he broke some promises."

GolfMagic @GolfMagic



Do you agree with Paige's verdict on the GOAT in all of sport? 🤔







golfmagic.com/golf-news/paig… Paige Spiranac admits "Tom Brady is not even the GOAT in his own household"Do you agree with Paige's verdict on the GOAT in all of sport? 🤔 Paige Spiranac admits "Tom Brady is not even the GOAT in his own household" 😵👀Do you agree with Paige's verdict on the GOAT in all of sport? 🤔⬇️⬇️⬇️golfmagic.com/golf-news/paig…

