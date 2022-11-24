Is Tom Brady dating Paige Spiranac? Former pro golfer comments on rumors linking her with Buccaneers QB following Gisele Bundchen divorce

By the looks of it, Tom Brady hasn't been able to escape the dating rumors after his high-profile divorce. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has always flown under the radar with his personal life and this has only increased in recent months. Apparently, fans have started linking his name with golf star Paige Spiranac.

A former professional golfer and social media influencer, Spiranac is one of the most prominent golfers online. Her interests, however, lie beyond golf. From basketball to the NFL, the 29-year-old has expressed her views on just about everything. Of course, this includes Tom Brady and even his relationship with Gisele Bundchen.

Apparently, fans seem to have caught on. Apparently, followers want to see Spiranac and Brady as a true power couple. One such fan tagged Paige in a tweet, asking Brady to message her. Noting that she is an athlete and recently divorced, they thought Spiranac would understand him well.

Beneath the same tweet, other fans praised the golfer, letting everyone know how sweet and polite Spiranac is. Spiranac ended up responding to the comments. She thanked her fans, all the while not directly talking about her linkup with Brady.:

"You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone’s day better."

However, considering their different professions and Spiranac's previous comments on Brady, a potential relationship is highly unlikely.

Paige Spiranac's comments on Tom Brady's relationship with Gisele Bundchen

Before Tom Brady and Gisele confirmed their divorce, many, including Spiranac, were interested in the rumors. Naturally, Spiranac had her own take on the matter, which she shared on her podcast, Playing a Round with Paige Renee:

"It's so bad that Gisele has actually left the house taking the kids, and this is what all the gossip magazines are saying... They are saying that she is frustrated with the fact that he has unretired and is not doing his fatherly duties and that he broke some promises."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac New podcast is out with @TeddyGreenstein ! We preview the NFL season, talk some golf, my calendar, and much more! Click the link to listen- podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… New podcast is out with @TeddyGreenstein! We preview the NFL season, talk some golf, my calendar, and much more! Click the link to listen-podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pla… https://t.co/oWuVSrTnfJ

Of course, these aren't the only comments she has made about Brady. A Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Spiranac once took a dig at Brady and his 'GOAT' status. She even mentioned Bundchen.

According to Spiranac, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is not the greatest of all time and not even in his own house. She added that Bundchen was the true GOAT in their relationship, mentioning greats like Michael Jordan in her conversation. Spiranac has also commented on Patrick Mahomes, stating that he has the worst social media game.

Tom Brady, who is currently focused on the 2022 NFL season, is yet to comment on any dating rumors and, realistically, is highly unlikely to do so.

