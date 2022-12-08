“If this person calls you dear, honey… it’s not me” - Paige Spiranac advises fans to stay safe from fake accounts

Paige Spiranac has 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Being the most popular golf personality on social media, Spiranac has had to deal with multiple problematic situations, including fake accounts. At one point, there were so many accounts in her name that the golfer herself had to make it clear that it wasn’t her.

In November, Spiranac released a video explaining the issue. In fact, she even described how these fake accounts were approaching her fans and alerted them that it wasn’t her texting her fans.

In a video posted on Instagram, the “Playing A Round” podcast host said:

“Is the message coming from my verified account? If so, it is me.”

She addressed how her page has more than 3.7 million followers and there was no way someone could get fooled by a similar account. Furthermore, the 29-year-old went on to explain what scenarios could arise in such situations.

She said:

“Is the message coming from an account under my name that has zero followers, it is not me, that is a fake account.”

Paige Spiranac also added that the account would definitely be fake if they asked for money, iTunes, Applebee’s gift cards, or a relationship from the fan:

“If this person insists on talking to you on WhatsApp or Google Hangouts, it’s not me… If they show you a badly Photoshopped passport, driver’s license, or an old picture off of my Instagram to prove that it’s me, it’s not me.”

Most importantly, she added that the biggest red flag was if the person pretending to be her started flirting:

“If this person calls you dear, honey, handsome, valued friend, valued fan, my fan, it’s not me.”

Having broken down what her supporters needed to watch out for throughout the video, Paige Spiranac concluded the video by listing the handles of her actual accounts. The golfer-turned-influencer advised her fans to stay safe from the fraudulent accounts impersonating her online.

It is pertinent to note that the ex-golfer made the video after many began accusing her of duping them.

How much is Paige Spiranac worth?

Paige Spiranac made an early exit from pro-golfing before turning to content creation. The golfer became a golf influencer and started grabbing attention with her videos. The American soon became one of the fastest-growing golf personalities online. By this time, she even started taking up other interests like modeling.

According to reports, Spiranac has a net worth of over $3 million, as of August 2022. While this number seems small compared to other golfers, it is big for an influencer specializing in golf content. It is also pertinent to note that the ex-golfer continues to grow really fast.

Interestingly, the model recently won the “Sexiest Woman Alive” title by Maxim. This has further pushed her envelope. According to reports, Spiranac charges over $14,000 for a sponsored post on Instagram and earns even more from her YouTube channel. The former golfer also has a successful podcast.

Spiranac has multiple big brands sponsoring her, making her a hot property in the golf world.

