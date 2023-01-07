"Tiger taught me this shot" - Paige Spiranac reveals Tiger Woods taught her a low spinner move

Paige Spiranac began her 2023 by sharing a short video with her fans that provided valuable advice on how to improve their game. The American social media star talked about the low spinner move that the fifteen-time major champion, Tiger Woods, taught her.

Spiranac donned a purple crop top clubbed up with matching leggings as she took to the greens to show off her amazing shots.

In the caption of the video, Paige Spiranac wrote:

"Short Game Tutorial. I know there are many ways to hit these shots but this is what I’ve been taught by the best instructors in the world, and I know it will help make some difficult shots a little easier for you! Give it a try!"

She went on to talk about the four shots and revealed the steps to learning them:

"1. Low spinner Tiger taught me this shot at his charity outing (coolest moment of my life) he said to open the face, choke down, hands forward, narrow and open stance, swing out to in, and weight on your front leg."

"2. Bunker shot-Wide stance, weight forward, open face, choke down, the ball is slightly forward of center, the butt end of the club at the belly button, turn around your front leg, throw hands from the top, good tempo."

"3. Touchy spin shot off a downhill lie-Wider than shoulder length stance, open face, choke down, weight forward, throw the hands, and the good tempo is extra important here. Let the club head do all the work, you don't need to force it."

"4. Flop shot-identical technique to the bunker shot. If you master one, you master them both!"

Paige Spiranac is best known for sharing golf-related content on her social media pages and YouTube.

"Thank you for sharing your short game drills" - Fans react to Paige Spiranac's tutorial video

Paige Spiranac posted a short tutorial video on Instagram, where she has 3.7 million followers. The golfer-turned-influencer received a lot of love from fans in the comments section of the post. Fans wrote:

"Thanks for sharing your short game drills! It certainly going to be an exciting 2023 with LPGA 101 million and LET 35 million euro prize money!"

"This is great, thank you Paige! I swear for some reason I was actually able to absorb everything you just explained."

Another jotted:

I’ve watched your original video of the flop shot put under your other name and found it extremely informing. However it didn’t specify what type of club to use, I presumed a wedge if you were not too far from the green. What is the difference between the flop shot and one using a straight lob wedge. The ageing septuagenarian would like to know. Many thanks. PS is it a shot best played in summer and autumn conditions

Paige Spiranac is pretty popular among fans. In 2022, she was named one of the most searched golfers on Google.

Although people often judge her for her clothes, Paige Spiranac continues to share her golf tactics and tips on social media. Last month, during Christmas, she shared a video of the best golf equipment to gift at Christmas to your friends.

Poll : 0 votes