Paige Spiranac shocks fans with some ‘big, bold’ sports predictions for 2023  

It's a new year, so there's plenty of new Paige Spiranac content on the way. She decided to bless her fans with a few bold predictions in the sports world to kick off the new year.
Being a former professional golfer turned influencer/model, Spiranac's involvement with the sports world makes sense. She was once a promising LPGA Tour prospect before stepping away to do content.
Spiranac reminded her followers of her sports background with a couple of shocking predictions for the upcoming year:
"Happy New Year, everyone! I think it's going to be a great year and I think it's only appropriate that I make some big, bold 2023 sports predictions, so let's get into it!"
She enthusiastically continued:
"The [Philadelphia] Eagles? They're going to win the Super Bowl. And you know what? I like a little TCU upset in the National Championship."
She added:
"Rafa Nadal is going to win a major and then retire this year. Coco Gauff is going to get her first major title. The Brooklyn Nets are going to win the NBA championship and LeBron is going to be traded."
Her bold sports predictions didn't end there, though, as she re-entered the world of golf she once left behind:
"Rory McIlroy is going to win the Masters and we will also see a LIV player with a major title. Bruins to win the Stanley Cup. The [New York] Yankees? They're going to win the World Series. Purdue Men's Basketball will win the National Championship and that's all I got for this year."
Some of these predictions are admittedly bold, while others feel safe. Predicting the Men's College Basketball winner is always impossible. On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets look like the best team in the world in the NBA.
The New York Yankees could easily win it all as they have the best odds at this point, alongside the New York Mets and Houston Astros.
TCU winning the National Championship would be an incredible upset, though.
Fan reactions to Paige Spiranac's wild sports predictions for 2023
Fans had various responses to Paige Spiranac's hot takes in the sports world for the upcoming year. One fan believes the Nets have too much competition in the Eastern Conference.
Another believes the Eagles won't even make the Super Bowl this year.
There's a lot of competition in the NFL this year.
One follower took a bet on every single one of her predictions.
Another believes all but one prediction is blatantly wrong.
One fan loves the Stanley Cup prediction.
One fan also predicted a big upset in the National Championship.
Another made a bold prediction of their own.
One follower believes Cameron Smith will fulfill Spiranac's prophecy.
Another fan isn't convinced Purdue has a shot as Spiranac predicted.
One follower would like to see all of them come true.
Time will tell how well Paige Spiranac's big and bold predictions age. She could be proven to be a sports oracle or just plain wrong.