Paige Spiranac shocks fans with some ‘big, bold’ sports predictions for 2023  

It's a new year, so there's plenty of new Paige Spiranac content on the way. She decided to bless her fans with a few bold predictions in the sports world to kick off the new year.

Being a former professional golfer turned influencer/model, Spiranac's involvement with the sports world makes sense. She was once a promising LPGA Tour prospect before stepping away to do content.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac What do you think? My 2023 sports predictionsWhat do you think? My 2023 sports predictions😏 What do you think? https://t.co/gkZoYEAEV7

Spiranac reminded her followers of her sports background with a couple of shocking predictions for the upcoming year:

"Happy New Year, everyone! I think it's going to be a great year and I think it's only appropriate that I make some big, bold 2023 sports predictions, so let's get into it!"

She enthusiastically continued:

"The [Philadelphia] Eagles? They're going to win the Super Bowl. And you know what? I like a little TCU upset in the National Championship."

She added:

"Rafa Nadal is going to win a major and then retire this year. Coco Gauff is going to get her first major title. The Brooklyn Nets are going to win the NBA championship and LeBron is going to be traded."

Her bold sports predictions didn't end there, though, as she re-entered the world of golf she once left behind:

"Rory McIlroy is going to win the Masters and we will also see a LIV player with a major title. Bruins to win the Stanley Cup. The [New York] Yankees? They're going to win the World Series. Purdue Men's Basketball will win the National Championship and that's all I got for this year."

Some of these predictions are admittedly bold, while others feel safe. Predicting the Men's College Basketball winner is always impossible. On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets look like the best team in the world in the NBA.

Paige Spiranac predicts the Brooklyn Nets to win it all

The New York Yankees could easily win it all as they have the best odds at this point, alongside the New York Mets and Houston Astros.

TCU winning the National Championship would be an incredible upset, though.

Fan reactions to Paige Spiranac's wild sports predictions for 2023

Fans had various responses to Paige Spiranac's hot takes in the sports world for the upcoming year. One fan believes the Nets have too much competition in the Eastern Conference.

Another believes the Eagles won't even make the Super Bowl this year.

GordAnthony @GordieAnthony @PaigeSpiranac Happy New year Paige. Im not convinced the Eagles are going to win the superbowl. Im going to go out on a limb and say it will be superbowl will have the Bills vs the Vikings. Im going to say Minnesota wins the SB. I like alot of your other picks thou. Take care Paige!!!! @PaigeSpiranac Happy New year Paige. Im not convinced the Eagles are going to win the superbowl. Im going to go out on a limb and say it will be superbowl will have the Bills vs the Vikings. Im going to say Minnesota wins the SB. I like alot of your other picks thou. Take care Paige!!!!

There's a lot of competition in the NFL this year.

TahoeBrad @NVBrad89411 @PaigeSpiranac SORRY Paige! But the 49ers will win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy, the next Tom Brady @PaigeSpiranac SORRY Paige! But the 49ers will win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy, the next Tom Brady 😁

One follower took a bet on every single one of her predictions.

Another believes all but one prediction is blatantly wrong.

Leo ES @hendotrader @PaigeSpiranac Damn, girl, wrong across the board, except for the Yankees. I’ll have to “Constanza bet” those predictions. @PaigeSpiranac Damn, girl, wrong across the board, except for the Yankees. I’ll have to “Constanza bet” those predictions.

One fan loves the Stanley Cup prediction.

One fan also predicted a big upset in the National Championship.

Billy Davis @BassK91942 @PaigeSpiranac I agree with you on the TCU prediction, but the Forty Niners are good to win the Super Bowl! @PaigeSpiranac I agree with you on the TCU prediction, but the Forty Niners are good to win the Super Bowl!

Another made a bold prediction of their own.

One follower believes Cameron Smith will fulfill Spiranac's prophecy.

Fat Blob @DarthNucleus69 @PaigeSpiranac Put some respect on the mullet his name is Cam smith and he will win 2/4 majors this year. I reckon pga and us open but he [email protected] in the running at Augusta going into the last holes @PaigeSpiranac Put some respect on the mullet his name is Cam smith and he will win 2/4 majors this year. I reckon pga and us open but he [email protected] in the running at Augusta going into the last holes

Another fan isn't convinced Purdue has a shot as Spiranac predicted.

boilermade @boilermade @PaigeSpiranac If Purdue gets to the natty, I will take you instead of my wife to the game @PaigeSpiranac If Purdue gets to the natty, I will take you instead of my wife to the game

One follower would like to see all of them come true.

Time will tell how well Paige Spiranac's big and bold predictions age. She could be proven to be a sports oracle or just plain wrong.

Poll : 0 votes