“There goes my backup plan” – Paige Spiranac pokes fun at herself amid Hooters shutdown scare

Paige Spiranac is the top golf model in a field that continues to grow. While so many people want to be the next Spiranac, that's who she already is. She's incredibly famous for a lot of reasons.

One of those reasons is pure attraction. Many of her followers find her incredibly attractive, and that fact has helped her transition from professional golfer to model and influencer.

That attractiveness could land her a job in another field. She joked that she could end up as a Hooters waitress after a viral tweet joking about the franchise closing surfaced.

The tweet, which is not factual, says:

"Hooters is shutting down and 'rebranding' after new study shows that millennials 'aren’t that into b**bs.'"

She joked that working at the popular fast food chain was her backup plan should the whole golf influencer job not work out.

Given how Paige Spiranac dresses and what a lot of her content is, it could have been a flawless transition. Instead, she'll be stuck making content for her millions of followers.

She makes a lot more money and is a lot more famous this way, so she's probably not terribly upset.

How did Paige Spiranac nearly lose her entire Instagram account?

Paige Spiranac nearly lost it all

In 2021, Paige Spiranac was almost forced to actually look for a backup plan. She nearly lost her Instagram account, which has nearly four million followers.

That year, she decided to play an April Fool's Day joke. Many people have asked whether or not she'll begin producing any adult content or private content on OnlyFans.

She doesn't because it would dramatically change her role in the industry, but she thought it would be a funny joke.

She posted a fake account link that actually went to her merchandise:

"I thought it's April Fools, everyone's always asking me for an OnlyFans. So I'm going to an April Fool's and say, 'Swipe up to subscribe to my OnlyFans'. And it was a swipe up straight to my towel."

Instagram didn't enjoy that joke, though. They are pretty strict when it comes to what is and isn't appropriate to post on the site, and an adult-content website is not appropriate.

Additionally, this stunt got her in a bit of hot water with fans. As mentioned, tons of people want her to take up that side of content creation and were a bit jilted when they found out it was a prank.

"A lot of people thought it was really funny, I got a lot of angry messages because they didn't understand it. So I felt like that was who was reporting it."

She added:

"I also heard that you can't say OnlyFans on Instagram because they're really strict on that. ... I was livid. I was so mad. ... It wasn't letting me log on; it was so weird. The report said, 'You can't solicit sexual content, and you're reported'."

She was able to avoid any punishment, though. She talked with Instagram and smoothed things over so that she wouldn't lose her account.

