“Who are you rooting for?” – Paige Spiranac reveals her team for the FIFA World Cup 

The World Cup is about to kick off, and golf influencer Paige Spiranac has made it clear who she wants to win. The former pro golfer is from the United States and would love to see her home team win.

Unfortunately, there's no precedent for that, as the U.S. Men's National Team has never won the World Cup or even played in the final.

Spiranac made it clear where her alliance is with a photo posted to her Twitter account. She has the letters "USA" across the shirt's front and captioned it with:

"World Cup! Who are you rooting for?"

Spiranac has leaned heavily into the influencer role since she stepped away from golf as a competitive sport.

She still plays the sport, and much of her content is about it, but she's clearly doing a bit more on the content side than the athletic side and it seems to be working well for her.

The Twitter account she posted the image to has over 700 thousand followers and her Instagram account has nearly four million.

What are the odds Paige Spiranac's team wins the World Cup?

The United States are certainly underdogs in the World Cup, as they are almost always.

Soccer is not as prominent in America as it is in other parts of the world, so the U.S. Men's National Team has never had the top-shelf talent other countries have had.

However, this is one of the US's best teams in a while, led by wunderkind Christian Pulisic. Despite that, they're still a long shot to win it all, as Spiranac would hope.

Saudi Arabia v United States - International Friendly

According to VegasInsider, several countries have a better shot at winning it all:

The USA faces a tough uphill battle, but that hasn't stopped Spiranac from voicing her support.

