When did Paige Spiranac leave PXG? Real reason and time explored

Parsons Xtreme Golf, or PXG, is a global sports equipment manufacturing company that has worked with golfers like Paige Spiranac. It designs, markets, and sells custom-fitted golf equipment products and accessories. It is one of the top brands in the world of golf.

PXG and Spiranac had a solid relationship as the latter is one of the most famous golfers. She might not be a professional anymore, but she's developed quite the social media following, and PXG took full advantage of that.

However, after just one year of partnering together, Spiranac left PXG. Here's why she said she was frustrated with the brand.

Paige Spiranac and PXG: Why the star golfer split after just one year of partnership

One of the key reasons the golfer left the company is because she didn't truly love the company. She said in a video:

"I was getting frustrated because I pride myself on working with companies that I love, that I want to work with, that I love their products and use their products even if I wasn't sponsored by them and I never want people to think that I'm selling out."

She also added that she's not in love with the product that PXG produces, especially for a particular club:

"PXG's irons aren't the best irons out there, and I think you'll do well to find better irons than theirs. It's frustrating because I want to help you."

She also knew she would have a better opportunity to review and promote other brands. She could be more honest and transparent with her audience if she weren't tethered contractually to a single brand:

"I'm going to be able to tell you guys the pros and the cons about different equipment, and now you guys will realise I'm not being forced to sell this stuff. I'm really excited to get more into that."

The decision came at a time when Spiranac favored creative freedom and honesty, though it doesn't seem like she regrets her decision to leave the brand and go without a primary sponsor.

However, she did not prematurely exit the company. She didn't leave them in a bind and jump into the wind. Instead, her contract went up, and she decided not to renew and to move on.

It wasn't a controversial decision, per se, but it was a decision that the golfer made for her career benefit moving forward.

Who works with PXG after Paige Spiranac left?

Even with the loss of Spiranac, PXG is doing fine. It has plenty of sponsors and brand ambassadors, so the loss of Instagram's favorite golfer doesn't hurt as much.

PXG has several PGA Tour professionals, including:

Paul Barjon

James Hahn

Joel Dahmen

Kyle Stanley

Jim Herman

Sung Kang

Jason Kokrak

On the LPGA side, there are plenty of top-notch golfers involved:

Celine Boutier

Austin Ernst

Mina Harigae

Katherine Kirk

Gerina Piller

PXG also has a few high-profile brand ambassadors, like country music star Darius Rucker, comedian and actor Rob Riggle, MMA fighter Travis Fulton, model Anna Rawson, and South African golfer Gary Player.

Despite the loss of Spiranac four years ago, PXG remains one of the top brands in golf equipment.

