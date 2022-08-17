Tiger Woods' half-siblings: How old are they, names, and more explored

Tiger Woods is one of the most famous athletes of all time. He's widely considered one of the best golfers ever to swing a club and is often named among the most celebrated athletes of all time like Serena Williams, Michael Phelps, Tom Brady, and Michael Jordan.

As prominent athletes, everything in their lives becomes public, which extends to their families. This is often a good thing, as these people can benefit from a bit of recognition.

For the golfer, this means that his entire family, half-siblings and all, are well-known and have been famous for a while, thanks to their brother.

Tiger Woods was born to Earl and Kultida Woods and is their only child together. However, Earl had three kids with another partner before Tiger was born. The golfer has three half-siblings: two brothers and a sister.

His half-sister is named Royce and is 14 years older than the golfer, who turns 47 in December. Her net worth is unknown but is estimated to be in the millions due to a successful career as a college basketball player and coach. Her net worth may be increased solely due to her relation to Tiger.

The golfer's two half-brothers are named Earl Jr. and Kevin. Earl Jr. is the oldest of the four. He is 20 years Tiger's senior, so he is 66. Earl is well-known for media appearances and is the father of Cheyenne Woods, a pro-LPGA golfer.

On the other hand, Kevin is 18 years older than Woods, making him 64 now. His approximate net worth is $650 thousand. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009 and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

All four siblings are still around, though their father Earl passed away in 2006. Tiger's mother, Kultida, is still with him and has been instrumental in his incredible golf career.

The relationship between the half-siblings and the star golfer is relatively unknown, as he prefers to keep his family out of the limelight and remain quiet about his relationships. His relationships were in the news for all the wrong reasons in the 2000s, so he probably prefers to keep anyone else's name out of the headlines.

Is Tiger Woods married?

The golfer was once married to Elin Nordegren for a long time before it was revealed that he had been cheating on her. The two separated and later divorced in 2010.

That remains the only time the golfer has been married, though he has had his fair share of relationships. He dated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn for several years before the two called it quits.

The Masters - Par 3 Contest

After that, he dated Kristin Smith for a little while. Since then, he's been with his current girlfriend, Erica Herman. The two's relationship has been going strong for about four years.

There's no sign of whether or not they will get married, but this is Woods' longest relationship since his first and only marriage, so it is a possibility. However, right now, the star golfer is not married.

