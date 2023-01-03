“Follow me and you’ll hit your 2023 health goals” – Paige Spiranac gives a hilarious reply to a ‘fun fact’ about breasts 

Paige Spiranac has amassed quite a following on social media since quitting pro golf. The golf model/influencer has nearly four million followers on Instagram and around 750 thousand on Twitter. She posts routinely to engage with her scores of fans.

When a fun fact page posted a tweet about breasts, Spiranac, who does have at least a portion of her followers' thanks to her body, couldn't help but chime in.

The original tweet stated:

"A German study concludes that staring at women's breasts for 10 minutes a day is better for your health than going to the gym."

Spiranac replied:

"Follow me and you’ll hit your 2023 health goals. You’re welcome."

Spiranac has been a champion of wearing whatever one wants on the golf course, even if it's a bit revealing. She is also a proponent of loving one's body and showing it off if one desires.

She recently joked about joining Hooters, which has a notable preference for its hires.

It's all on brand for Spiranac, who has quickly become one of the most popular Instagram models.

However, it should be noted that the original fun fact is not proven. In fact, it's not even been tested at all because it doesn't make any sense. Staring at something doesn't give better health.

Still, it was right up Paige Spiranac's alley so she couldn't help but make a perfect joke. However, the bad news for her followers, is it won't help their health in any way.

When Paige Spiranac was stalked

Unfortunately for Paige Spiranac, influencers, models and the like often come into undesired challenges. This is especially true for attractive people on social media.

She once got stalked at a golf tournament as a result. She said of the encounter:

“There was some guy … and he comes up and asks me for a picture, it’s fine at first. And then, he goes into how I scammed him out of $10,000, and he started threatening me. It was a really really scary situation."

As it turned out, this wasn't even just a crazed fan. In fact, it was someone who felt that Spiranac owed him something:

“As it turns out, this man was scammed by a fake profile that someone created and it had a fake number, he was unhinged. It was a very scary situation, and luckily I had my team there, so I called my agent over and he was trying to handle it.”

It's pretty easy to make fake accounts and scam people as well as trick them. In this case, the Spiranac fan was scammed and thought that the real model did it to him.

As a result, he showed up at the next place she was expecting to be and was not happy with what had happened. At the time, Spiranac noted that it was not an uncommon experience and there have almost assuredly been issues since then as well.

Being in the spotlight on social media has its perks, but it also has its downsides.

