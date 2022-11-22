Elise Lobb Dzingel to Bri Teresi: Here are the golf models competing to be the ‘next Paige Spiranac’

Paige Spiranac is the poster child for athletes turned influencers. Following her 2016 decision to walk away from the sport of professional golf, she began to work as a social media personality within the game of golf, and it has gone wonderfully.

Her Twitter account has over 700 thousand followers, but her Instagram is where she truly excels. There, she has nearly four million followers. She's doing very well, and her decision to quit the game of golf, which could hold millions for its most successful players, was a good one.

As a result, many others have tried to follow in her footsteps. She blazed a trail that several golfers now intend to walk on.

Here are some top golf models who want to be the next Spiranac.

The next Paige Spiranac: Golf models trying to earn their spot

Lauren Pacheco is a media host and a model looking to follow in the former pro golfer's footsteps. She's a blogger and owns a wellness brand, so she's got a lot under her belt to use to grow her platform. She currently has 140,000 followers on Instagram.

Elise Lobb Dzingel is another top choice to echo Spiranac's career. She is also a model, a TV reporter, and an avid golfer. She even won the Miss Daytona Beach pageant in 2014. She currently boasts over 300,000 Instagram followers.

McKenzie Graham is another model who was in a pageant. She was runner-up in the Miss Florida USA pageant in 2015. She is part of the successful YouTube series Bombers and Bombshells.

She has over 100,000 Instagram followers as well.

Bri Teresi is another famous golf model. Her Instagram can't rival Spiranac's, but she does have well over one million followers.

However, where she excels might be on the NSFW site, OnlyFans. She has 150,000 followers on the website, where fans can get exclusive content.

Many of these golfers are already very successful in their own right. They've amassed a large following and are doing well with their golf dreams. They may not be as popular as the former pro golfer herself, but they're well on their way.

Why did Paige Spiranac quit golf in the first place?

In 2016, the former pro golfer decided to step away from the professional side of the sport. She still played but was no longer competing in any tournaments. The once-promising golfer elected to pursue a new career, but it wasn't because she wasn't any good:

“For me, it was never physical ability. It was always mental."

Spiranac believes the pressure may have played a role. She enjoyed the game a lot less when it was competitive. Tournaments were especially challenging:

“I think it has gone better now that I just play it for fun. ... That’s why my game is even better than when I was playing pro."

It seems to have been the wise choice to avoid all that pressure and simply have fun.

