The New York Yankees signed Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract and former outfielder Cameron Maybin loves the signing. The Yankees have been a step behind the Houston Astros for years now in the American League, but Rodon's presence could tip the scales.

According to NJ.com, Maybin, who briefly played for the Yankees before entering the broadcast world, said:

"I think this guy Carlos is special. I faced him early when he came into the league. I continue to say he’s that guy. High RPMs on the fastball. He has that ability to pitch at the top of the zone. I call it the trap ball — a pitch that looks really good but you can’t do anything with. It’s a trap."

He added that Rodon's stuff will carry him through even poor starts:

"He’s a guy that takes the bat out of a lineup’s hands and I think that’s what the Yankees needed and I think his stuff will put him in the position where he won’t have to worry about the boos and the Yankees fans as much. His stuff will get him through those difficult days, especially when you add him alongside Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes."

Adding a special talent to a rotation with a few other exceptional pitchers can be the move a team looks back on after winning a championship. The Yankees would love it if that were the case.

Does Carlos Rodon make the Yankees the World Series favorite?

The New York Yankees made the ALCS last season and were one of the best teams in baseball for most of the season. They were swept and fell short of their ultimate goal and looked to free agency to get over the hump.

The Yankees lost to the Astros in the ALCS

Oddsmakers think the return of Aaron Judge and the addition of Carlos Rodon makes them a good choice for next year's World Series champions. BetMGM has them the current favorites alongside a couple of teams:

Yankees +650

Astros +650

New York Mets +650

Los Angeles Dodgers +8000

Atlanta Braves +1000

Any team can win it all, but it certainly looks like Carlos Rodon's presence means the Yankees might finally do it.

