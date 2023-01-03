The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are stuck in an unprecedented limbo, but it may be clearing soon. The San Francisco Giants inked Correa to a mega deal, but backed out over injury concerns with the physical. The Mets swooped in and signed him, but have found the same concerns themselves.

As a result, they've been trying to work through everything with Major League Baseball and the star shortstop. Talks paused over the holiday but should be resuming now.

Both parties are committed to making this deal work, and one MLB writer thinks that will happen fairly soon.

Dan Martin of the New York Post writes:

"After a lull through New Year’s Day, though, talks are expected to pick up again and there is still belief there’s a good chance Correa ends up with the Mets despite the team’s concerns over his surgically repaired ankle."

The Mets have been exploring options in the wake of the physical, but Correa doesn't want to renegotiate and potentially lose millions in contract money.

Still, both sides want to make this happen. For the record, the injury in question occurred in the minor leagues and Correa has played several seasons (and sustained other injuries) without it flaring up.

Regardless, two teams have now had major concerns. The Giants have reached out to Correa again after their initial deal fell through, but they believe he's headed to the Mets, too.

Will Carlos Correa's agreed upon deal change?

The New York Mets may regret offering Carlos Correa such a long and expensive contract. He's worth every penny, but that's under the pretense that he won't miss extended time due to injury.

Those concerns have popped up, but unlike the Giants, the Mets aren't able to back out so easily. They made public comments on the signing before it was official, something MLB prohibits.

The Mets will probably still land Carlos Correa

This may force them to honor it, but they'd probably like to see a new clause or some way to protect themselves from Correa's injury causing problems.

Right now, it's definitely possible, but it will be difficult to change much of the 12-year, $325 million deal that was agreed to.

