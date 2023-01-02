Carlos Correa is in danger of losing his second mega contract this offseason. A physical issue tanked his deal with the San Francisco Giants. The New York Mets swooped in, but they are also seeing the same issues.

Teams are being very cautious with Correa this offseason after he opted out of his deal with the Minnesota Twins.

Dr. Jazrawi, a sports orthopedic surgeon, believes that even though the injury hasn't caused issues since it occurred, that doesn't mean it never will, according to the Boston Herald:

“Post-traumatic arthritis — meaning even if you stabilize it and make it perfect, there’s still an injury that’s impacted on the ankle. And there may be finding suggestive of some other issues there that may necessitate surgery later on, that doesn’t necessarily have a great outcome.”

He continued, expressing concern:

"Sometimes you can clean it out, right? But that’s an issue that they don’t want to have to deal with because it’s unpredictable. Once you have sort of arthritis set it in, it’s unpredictable how the athlete will respond to it, and it’s a degenerative process.”

The Mets remain adamant they want to sign Correa, they just might want to restructure the terms to provide injury clauses to protect them down the road.

On the other hand, while Correa says he wants to be a Met, he doesn't want to restructure and likely cost himself millions.

How much money did Carlos Correa lose out on with nixed Giants deal?

Carlos Correa signed one of the biggest contracts handed out this offseason when he inked a 13-year, $350 million deal from the San Francisco Giants. That fell through thanks to the physical, though.

Carlos Correa lost a little bit of money

He pivoted pretty quickly, signing with the New York Mets the next day. However, it wasn't as big of a contract. This time, it was for 12 years and $325 million.

All told, the AAV is pretty similar, so he didn't lose out on a ton of money. He did, however, lose out on $25 million overall and one year of the contract, which could be important in the latter years of his career.

