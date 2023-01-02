The San Francisco Giants could only watch as a failed physical tanked their deal with superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. Not long after the deal fell through, the shortstop had a new deal with the New York Mets.

However, since that deal was signed, the same issues that caused the Giants deal to fall through have arisen. The injury in question has now put two separate mega contracts into jeopardy.

Since the Mets flagged the same issue, teams have reportedly reached out about potentially signing the superstar themselves. According to Fansided, that includes the Giants.

Owner Farhan Zaidi said as much:

“We’ve had some conversations since then, but our understanding is they’re focused on a deal elsewhere at this point. I think the chances of a deal with us at this point are pretty unlikely based on their position.”

Despite the contact, Zaidi and most other owners aren't confident they'll get the chance to sign Correa. The Mets and the shortstop remain adamant that they want to get a deal done.

Carlos Correa's second deal is in jeopardy

If the Mets deal does fall through, it's clear the Giants have interest. Would they be willing to take such a financial risk for a player that failed theirs and another team's physical?

Is Carlos Correa going to land somewhere besides the Mets?

With a second contract now in doubt, teams in need of a shortstop are probably getting more interested in Carlos Correa. However, him signing somewhere else isn't very likely.

At this point, both parties want to make a deal with each other. There are holdups, but they're committed to getting the deal done.

Additionally, two things likely prevent anyone else from adding Correa. First, the Mets made public comments about the signing, which means they're possibly locked into it.

Second, Correa doesn't want to renegotiate the terms, which means he's probably going to officially sign it at some point no matter what.

A third contract this offseason with a third team would likely be much lower than his first two.

There's always a chance, but it certainly looks as if the Mets aren't losing their new star.

