Aaron Boone took to Twitter to wish all of his followers and New York Yankees fans a Happy New Year shortly after midnight EST, barely into 2023. The Yankees have so far had a fairly successful offseason and are looking forward to the new year when they'll have another chance to win their 28th championship.

Aaron Boone @AaronBoone 🏼 Happy New Year! Not Happy New years. Happy New Year! Not Happy New years. 🎈 👊🏼

Boone tweeted:

"Happy New Year! Not Happy New years."

Many people say Happy New Years. It's a very common way to say it, but Boone specified the singular version as that is the grammatically correct version. It's a new year, not multiple years.

Yankees fans are split on how to feel, especially as the message came from Aaron Boone, who isn't always a beloved manager.

Many Yankees fans love him and are pleased he was hired, but others believe his lack of a championship and a few in-game decisions should have sent him packing a long time ago.

That divide showed out in the responses to Boone's holiday tweet.

Mashi Rivera @MashiRivera



You are the worst manager in major league baseball @AaronBoone Happy new year but...

Nate @HoodieGary @AaronBoone Boone, how does "Yankees are your 2023 World Series champions" sound?

JamShot Media @JamshotMedia @AaronBoone This is the year man. I will finally be able to leave 2009. I'm feeling it.

Mike @MikeTort40 @AaronBoone Get over the hump or it could be your last in pinstripes.

Herb Seawell @herb_seawell @AaronBoone Happy New Year. You can only manage the team they give you. I think you are doing great.

JT @mistamoore03 @AaronBoone well ur still managing so idk whats so happy about it

Many Yankees fans are displeased with Boone as a manager, but he has been incredibly successful. He has been unable to win a championship, but he's routinely had the Yankees in the conversation every year since being hired.

New Year's Resolutions for Aaron Boone and the Yankees

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees certainly have their work cut out for them this year. While they have slightly improved their roster, they still need to improve to catch Houston.

Across town, the New York Mets have spent like there's no tomorrow, and they'll be a top team this year.

Aaron Boone and the Yankees have work to do

There are a few things remaining for the Yankees to do this offseason. They still need a left fielder. Perhaps a trade could come as the free agent market is slim.

They also need to figure out the shortstop position, whether that's from someone on the roster, in the minors or elsewhere.

They could stand to shore up the bullpen that was ravaged by injuries last season, too. They've done well so far, but there's still plenty of work to be done before Spring Training kicks off.

