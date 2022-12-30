The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners are reportedly all in the running to land Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds via trade. Kody Duncan, who covers the Pirates for Fox Sports, relayed the report from MLB Insider Jon Morosi on Thursday.
With the free agent market drying up, Bryan Reynolds is a hot commodity for teams looking to add a talented young slugger via a trade. The 27-year-old has hit 74 home runs with 239 RBI and a .281 batting average in four major league seasons with the Pirates.
True to recent form, the Pirates are reportedly looking to deal away Reynolds before his contract demands become too much for Pittsburgh to bear. By trading him before they are forced to do so, the team is hoping to maximize its return of prospects.
Needless to say, Reynolds would look good in the uniform of any team willing to pay him long-term, and the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle Mariners all fit that bill.
Duncan added a kicker to his tweet that the Mariners look like a "more promising" destination for Reynolds. The note had Seattle fans all-in-a-lather.
New York Yankees fans were hyperventilating at the thought of losing another bidding war to the Seattle Mariners. Last winter, Seattle beat New York to the punch in landing starting ace Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. The concept of being outdone by the Mariners yet again has Yankee Nation suffering from PTSD.
Despite being the most sun-soaked of the three markets reportedly in play for Bryan Reynolds, fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers seemed surprisingly down in the dumps about their chances of landing the slugging outfielder.
Of course, there were more than a few fans beyond the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, or Los Angeles Dodgers that were quick to brush off the rumors of Reynolds' destination. After all, it's hard to argue that the Texas Rangers haven't been working hard to improve the club this winter.
New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty to bid for budding superstar
Bryan Reynolds has been on a consistent upward trend in each of his four major league seasons. He has a career WAR of 13.6 over his four seasons with Pittsburgh. He finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, and earned his first All-Star Game appearance in 2021, when he was 11th in the NL MVP vote.