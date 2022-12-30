The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners are reportedly all in the running to land Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds via trade. Kody Duncan, who covers the Pirates for Fox Sports, relayed the report from MLB Insider Jon Morosi on Thursday.

Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH



He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising”

With the free agent market drying up, Bryan Reynolds is a hot commodity for teams looking to add a talented young slugger via a trade. The 27-year-old has hit 74 home runs with 239 RBI and a .281 batting average in four major league seasons with the Pirates.

True to recent form, the Pirates are reportedly looking to deal away Reynolds before his contract demands become too much for Pittsburgh to bear. By trading him before they are forced to do so, the team is hoping to maximize its return of prospects.

Needless to say, Reynolds would look good in the uniform of any team willing to pay him long-term, and the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle Mariners all fit that bill.

Duncan added a kicker to his tweet that the Mariners look like a "more promising" destination for Reynolds. The note had Seattle fans all-in-a-lather.

Kyle Gehler @KyleGehler Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH



He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” My will to live also looks "more promising" twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/… My will to live also looks "more promising" twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/…

Playoffs Suarez @sethroberts861 @KodyDuncanPGH @jonmorosi I’ll be interested to see what the Mariners give up, the package we gave for Luis Castillo was pretty good and when Jerry wants his guy he gets him @KodyDuncanPGH @jonmorosi I’ll be interested to see what the Mariners give up, the package we gave for Luis Castillo was pretty good and when Jerry wants his guy he gets him

New York Yankees fans were hyperventilating at the thought of losing another bidding war to the Seattle Mariners. Last winter, Seattle beat New York to the punch in landing starting ace Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. The concept of being outdone by the Mariners yet again has Yankee Nation suffering from PTSD.

Matthew Orso @Matthew__Orso Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH



He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” The Yankees were already outbid by Seattle for Luis Castillo. They can't afford to be outbid again!!!! twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/… The Yankees were already outbid by Seattle for Luis Castillo. They can't afford to be outbid again!!!! twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/…

Stanzo @ncostanzo24 Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH



He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” Getting outbid by the Mariners after they just emptied the clip to get Castillo at the deadline would be embarrassing twitter.com/kodyduncanpgh/… Getting outbid by the Mariners after they just emptied the clip to get Castillo at the deadline would be embarrassing twitter.com/kodyduncanpgh/…

Despite being the most sun-soaked of the three markets reportedly in play for Bryan Reynolds, fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers seemed surprisingly down in the dumps about their chances of landing the slugging outfielder.

Guy IncogNEATo @IncogneatoGuy Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH



He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” Dodgers probably asking for cash considerations like a poverty ass team. twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/… Dodgers probably asking for cash considerations like a poverty ass team. twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/…

roman @rorofosho_ Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH



He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” Dodgers being used as leverage SZN again twitter.com/kodyduncanpgh/… Dodgers being used as leverage SZN again twitter.com/kodyduncanpgh/…

Greg Spencer @gregcspencer @KodyDuncanPGH @jonmorosi Would be an absolutely terrible trade for the Dodgers if they give up the prospects that has been rumored. Just play the talented, young cheap guys you already have in the system… Reynolds is by no means proven enough to give up that kind of haul. @KodyDuncanPGH @jonmorosi Would be an absolutely terrible trade for the Dodgers if they give up the prospects that has been rumored. Just play the talented, young cheap guys you already have in the system… Reynolds is by no means proven enough to give up that kind of haul.

Of course, there were more than a few fans beyond the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, or Los Angeles Dodgers that were quick to brush off the rumors of Reynolds' destination. After all, it's hard to argue that the Texas Rangers haven't been working hard to improve the club this winter.

ABBurgh79 @ABBurgh79



Keep an eye on the Rangers. They are going for it. Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH



He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” “The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising” Jon Morosi has never been correct about anything.Keep an eye on the Rangers. They are going for it. twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/… Jon Morosi has never been correct about anything.Keep an eye on the Rangers. They are going for it. twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/…

New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty to bid for budding superstar

Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases

Bryan Reynolds has been on a consistent upward trend in each of his four major league seasons. He has a career WAR of 13.6 over his four seasons with Pittsburgh. He finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, and earned his first All-Star Game appearance in 2021, when he was 11th in the NL MVP vote.

Poll : 0 votes