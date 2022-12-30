Create

MLB fans react to Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners being named frontrunners to land Bryan Reynolds: “They are going for it”

By Tom Carothers
Modified Dec 30, 2022 04:03 AM IST
Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants
Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Seattle Mariners are reportedly all in the running to land Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds via trade. Kody Duncan, who covers the Pirates for Fox Sports, relayed the report from MLB Insider Jon Morosi on Thursday.

“The Yankees, Dodgers, and Mariners are the three strongest candidates to get Bryan Reynolds” per @jonmorosi He also added that Reynolds to the Mariners looks “more promising”

With the free agent market drying up, Bryan Reynolds is a hot commodity for teams looking to add a talented young slugger via a trade. The 27-year-old has hit 74 home runs with 239 RBI and a .281 batting average in four major league seasons with the Pirates.

True to recent form, the Pirates are reportedly looking to deal away Reynolds before his contract demands become too much for Pittsburgh to bear. By trading him before they are forced to do so, the team is hoping to maximize its return of prospects.

Needless to say, Reynolds would look good in the uniform of any team willing to pay him long-term, and the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle Mariners all fit that bill.

Duncan added a kicker to his tweet that the Mariners look like a "more promising" destination for Reynolds. The note had Seattle fans all-in-a-lather.

My will to live also looks "more promising" twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/…
@KodyDuncanPGH @jonmorosi I’ll be interested to see what the Mariners give up, the package we gave for Luis Castillo was pretty good and when Jerry wants his guy he gets him
#SeaUsRise for Reynolds??? twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/… https://t.co/O7NmbZSaPG

New York Yankees fans were hyperventilating at the thought of losing another bidding war to the Seattle Mariners. Last winter, Seattle beat New York to the punch in landing starting ace Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds. The concept of being outdone by the Mariners yet again has Yankee Nation suffering from PTSD.

@KodyDuncanPGH @NYSportsAddict1 @jonmorosi Yankees really going to get out-bid by the Mariners again? Gross.
The Yankees were already outbid by Seattle for Luis Castillo. They can't afford to be outbid again!!!! twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/…
Getting outbid by the Mariners after they just emptied the clip to get Castillo at the deadline would be embarrassing twitter.com/kodyduncanpgh/…

Despite being the most sun-soaked of the three markets reportedly in play for Bryan Reynolds, fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers seemed surprisingly down in the dumps about their chances of landing the slugging outfielder.

Dodgers probably asking for cash considerations like a poverty ass team. twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/…
Dodgers being used as leverage SZN again twitter.com/kodyduncanpgh/…
@KodyDuncanPGH @jonmorosi Would be an absolutely terrible trade for the Dodgers if they give up the prospects that has been rumored. Just play the talented, young cheap guys you already have in the system… Reynolds is by no means proven enough to give up that kind of haul.

Of course, there were more than a few fans beyond the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, or Los Angeles Dodgers that were quick to brush off the rumors of Reynolds' destination. After all, it's hard to argue that the Texas Rangers haven't been working hard to improve the club this winter.

Jon Morosi has never been correct about anything.Keep an eye on the Rangers. They are going for it. twitter.com/KodyDuncanPGH/…

New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty to bid for budding superstar

Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates rounds the bases
Bryan Reynolds has been on a consistent upward trend in each of his four major league seasons. He has a career WAR of 13.6 over his four seasons with Pittsburgh. He finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, and earned his first All-Star Game appearance in 2021, when he was 11th in the NL MVP vote.

Edited by Gaelin Leif
