Baseball fans will remember Aaron Judge's 2022 as one of the most historic offensive seasons in the game. The American League MVP's record-breaking year was a joy to watch. It was an eventful 12-month stretch for the right-handed slugger. To top off a memorable year, Judge has now been voted the 2022 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.

Fans were aware of Judge's talent, but no one expected him to put up the numbers he did in 2022. Judge led the league in almost every major offensive category. He broke the AL single-season home run record held by Roger Maris since 1961. Judge also won a Silver Slugger Award and a Hank Aaron Award.

Led by Judge's power, the Yankees had an excellent regular season and went on to win 99 games. The club, however, was swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Judge is yet to win a World Series after seven years in the league.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate whether Aaron Judge was a worthy winner of the prestigious award.

The Yankees outfielder edged out fellow MLB superstar and last year's winner Shohei Ohtani for the award. Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry finished third in the voting.

Many accounts advocated the idea of Curry winning the award over either of the MLB players. Stephen Curry led the Warriors to the championship and won his fourth NBA title. He was selected to his eighth All-Star game and was voted the NBA Finals MVP.

Aaron Judge edged out Shohei Ohtani and Stephen Curry for the 2022 AP Male Athlete of the Year

Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS at Progressive Field

Judge led the MLB in numerous offensive categories. His 62 home runs were an American League record. The four-time All-Star also ranked first in the league in RBIs (131), runs (133), OBP (.425), slugging (.686) and OPS (1.111).

Judge was voted the American League MVP and was awarded the prestigious honor of Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year. He was also named the first Yankees captain since Derek Jeter retired in 2014.

After a historic season, the outfielder went on to sign a massive nine-year, $360 million extension with the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge will look back at 2022 with a long list of fond memories.

