WATCH: Paige Spiranac makes surprising pick to win the World Series in 2023

American social media personality and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac set Twitter ablaze with her “big bold 2023 sports predictions” video.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac What do you think? My 2023 sports predictionsWhat do you think? My 2023 sports predictions😏 What do you think? https://t.co/gkZoYEAEV7

After wishing her fans a happy new year, Spiranac took a moment to make a few spicy sports predictions for the upcoming calendar year.

She repped the Philadelphia Eagles, Rafael Nadal, Rory McIlroy, Coco Gauff and the Brooklyn Nets to win big in their respective leagues and sports. However, her most exciting prediction was who she thought would win the World Series. Much to the surprise of MLB baseball fans, Spiranac predicted that the New York Yankees would win the upcoming World Series.

She isn't alone! Alex, a Twitter user, predicted the winners of the next 10 World Series Champions in 2019. He's got them all right up until now, and he's predicted the Yankees to win next year too!

Alex @AlbiesHOF My predictions for the next 10 World Series champions



2020: Dodgers

2021: Braves

2022: Astros

2023: Yankees

2024: Nationals

2025: White Sox

2026: Padres

2027: Marlins

2028: Giants

My predictions for the next 10 World Series champions 2020: Dodgers 2021: Braves2022: Astros2023: Yankees2024: Nationals2025: White Sox2026: Padres2027: Marlins2028: Giants 2029: Rangers

While re-signing superstar Aaron Judge and a busy offseason have definitely re-ignited the Yankees' World Series charge, saying they can win at this point sounds dicey. Who knows though, only time will tell.

Spiranac may have left her fans on Twitter divided, but with quirky and interactive content like this, her popularity on Twitter will only continue to rise.

Spiranac’s sporting knowledge in general knows is quite vast, and her involvement with Golf Digest as a featured writer has great credibility.

Spiranac has also been featured in magazines such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and Golf Digest.

Paige Spiranac is a former professional golfer and an internet sensation

Paige Spiranac played Division 1 college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University.

"Quickies with Paige: Punch Shot. Today I give you quick tips on how to hit it low! A punch shot is a great and useful shot to have in the bag. I use this shot in the wind, for recovery shots, and off the tee!" - Paige Spiranac, Instagram

She won her first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015 after leading the Aztecs to their first honor.

Spiranac also scored big last year when Google's list of most searched golfers on the internet was released. Not only did she secure a position in the top 5, but she was also the only woman to do so.

Paige's following on Twitter and Instagram has been steadily rising and it is no surprise why. Her charm on the web is there for everybody to see.

