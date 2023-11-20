“I’m even more excited about what this can become”: Tiger Woods responds after TGL is postponed till 2025

In shocking news, the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led-TGL League will be postponed to early 2025 after damage to the arena. The SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida has sustained damage to its roof, causing it to collapse on itself. The league, that was scheduled to begin on January 9, 2024 will now be delayed for almost a year.

Needless to say, this does come as a bit of a disappointment to the two golfers that spearheaded the league. Despite the disheartening news, Tiger Woods said that he continues to believe in the league and its success. Speaking via TMRW Sports, the company that partnered with the TGL League, Woods said:

“I’ve been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I’m even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game all around the world. Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players.”

Tiger Woods said that this comes as an opportunity for them to further fine-tune their roster, as well as improve the entertainment level for fans.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, express disappointment as well as hope for the postponement of the TGL League

The league reviewed all the short-term solutions, including player schedules, primetime schedules as well as reconstruction time. Needless to say, the news that the much-awaited series will now have to be pushed back by a year comes as a disappointment. However for Rory McIlroy, it also comes with quite a bit of hope.

“The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”

The roof of the building collapsed on the indoor stadium causing damage to the air-supported dome section of the site. The rebuild of the stadium is already in the works, but fans will have to wait another year to experience the tech-infused golf league again.