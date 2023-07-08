“I’m the same golfer if not better” – LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith says his ‘driver has cleaned up compared to last year  

Cameron Smith, a standout Australian golfer, has confidently entered the highly anticipated LIV Golf London 2023 competition. This prestigious event, held at the famed Centurion Club in St Albans, England, has attracted elite players from around the world. The stage is set for three days of intense competition and great golfing memories.

Smith reacted confidently, when questioned about his approach and how it compares to his performance the previous year.

"I think I'm the same golfer if not better. I think my driver has cleaned up a little bit from last year," he stated. "I think, like you mentioned, the approach shots are really good. I think it's been a really good day for a couple of months and keeping on back to playing the same. It was nice to have those conversations today and actually commit to shots that's probably we're heartful today.”

Smith's remark reflects his improvement in honing his abilities, notably his driving off the tee, which has grown more consistent and reliable.

Smith also mentioned the strength of his approach shots, showing that his game has been consistent in recent months. His ability to commit to shots and make solid decisions has been critical to his course success.

“I think I’m the same golfer if not better. I think my driver has cleaned up a little bit from last year. I think, like you mentioned, the approach shots are really good.”



He's going to have a great chance this weekend and at Hoylake Cam on his form compared to last year.

Smith believes that with these improvements and a positive attitude, he has a good chance of performing well in the tournament's upcoming rounds and beyond.

As the competition unfolds, people anticipate witnessing Smith and Leishman's enthralling struggle as they continue to display their golfing prowess and attempt to exceed each other.

They are primed to make the upcoming rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational London a fascinating spectacle with their shared determination and amazing skill sets.

Cameron Smith leads the LIV Golf London Leaderboard

Cameron Smith has electrified the LIV Golf Invitational London with his outstanding performance. Smith took the top spot on the leaderboard following Round 1 with an amazing score of -8. His 63-hole performance displayed his talent and precision on the Centurion Club course, establishing a high standard for the tournament.

Cameron Smith's fellow Australian, Marc Leishman, is hot on his tail, having fired an excellent round of 64 to finish second.

Cameron Smith is eager to grasp the opportunity to demonstrate his outstanding golfing prowess at the LIV Golf London 2023 competition. The entire world will be watching as he pushes for greatness and wants to establish himself among the golfing elite.

