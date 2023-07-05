LIV Golf London 2023: Schedule, prize money purse, top players, and more 

The LIV Golf London 2023 tournament will be held between July 7th and 9th, 2023 at the famous Centurion Club in St Albans, England. This exciting golf tournament promises three days of strong play and memorable moments on the green.

The LIV Golf London 2023 tournament will feature a difficult 54-hole stroke play format, attracting top-tier golfers worldwide. Centurion Club, with its beautifully planned course and world-class amenities, is the ideal setting for showcasing these golfing masters' remarkable skills.

To ensure fairness and excitement, tournament organizers have scheduled a shotgun start for rounds one and two at 1:15 p.m. ET. Round three will begin at 1:05 p.m. on the last day, giving an explosive conclusion to this epic golfing clash.

LIV Golf London 2023: Schedule

Date: July 7-9, 2023

Location: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, UK

Tee Off

Course Time: 3:15 PM

Your Time: 6:45 PM

The tournament will follow the same timing for all three days.

Local Tee Time

Shotgun start for Rounds 1 and 2 at 1:15 PM ET.

Round 3 will commence at 1:05 PM.

LIV Golf London 2023: Purse and Winner's Share

The purse for LIV Golf London 2023 is a whopping US$25 million, making it one of the most profitable tournaments in golf history. The individual competition will receive $20 million, while the team competition will receive $5 million.

The individual competition winner will get an outstanding share of US$4 million. The winning team in the team competition will receive a considerable portion of US$3 million, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in this exciting sport.

LIV Golf London 2023: Top Players

As anticipation for LIV Golf London 2023 grows, the tournament is recruiting an incredible field of renowned players from around the world. Let's take a deeper look at some of the players to keep an eye on and their chances of winning this prestigious event:

Brooks Koepka (+700): One of the tournament's favorites, Koepka is recognized for his persistence and excellent performances in major events. Koepka will surely be a force to be reckoned with, with a strong track record and a tendency for rising to the moment.

Cameron Smith (+800): Smith, a rising star in the golf world, has continually demonstrated his abilities and made a reputation for himself. He provides a refreshing vitality to the game with his unconventional technique and a touch of originality. Keep an eye on Smith as he strives to make a big impression at Golf London 2023.

Dustin Johnson (+1,000): A former world number one and major champion, Johnson combines enormous talent and a natural ability to dominate the fairways. He has the potential to turn heads and compete for the tournament crown with his strong drives and accurate iron play.

