“I’m as shocked as anybody” - Vijay Singh on comeback to win on PGA Tour Champions after Paul Goydos’ 17th hole five-putts

According to Vijay Singh, winning in golf can be surprising, even for the person who lifts the trophy. Singh's words capture the astonishment he felt as he clinched victory at the PGA Tour Champions, a victory that was shaped by an unexpected turn of events involving fellow golfer Paul Goydos.

Vijay Singh, a seasoned golfer, is no stranger to success. With three major championships under his belt, he's known for his skill on the golf course. Paul Goydos, another golfer in the mix, has his own achievements, including five PGA Tour Champions events. The connection between these two players lies in a fateful 17th hole at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

It all unfolded during The Ally Challenge, a significant event on the PGA Tour Champions calendar. In a display of golfing prowess, Vijay Singh fought his way back from a deficit to claim victory. This win marked his first on the Champions Tour in nearly five years. Meanwhile, Paul Goydos, who had held the lead, faced a dramatic collapse on the same hole.

The 17th hole at the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club became a pivotal point in the tournament. Only 155 yards long, it proved to be the scene of Paul Goydos' misfortune. His unfortunate five-putt on this hole turned his lead into a deficit. This unexpected turn of events paved the way for Vijay Singh's remarkable comeback.

Reflecting on his victory, Singh shared his disbelief. Speaking in an interview after the tournament, he said:

“I’m as shocked as anybody. I guess for some reason I drive the ball very well here. Whenever I come here, tree-lined, I drive it well and I’ve putted well. My putting has been a mystery for a long time, but I’ve found a few things out the last few weeks and I’ve been putting really well.”

The context behind this achievement adds an extra layer of intrigue. The tournament's delayed start due to heavy rain may have contributed to the unique circumstances that led to Singh's victory.

The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren - Final Round

Overview of Vijay Singh's Golf Career

Vijay Singh, known as 'The Big Fijian,' is a professional golfer from Fiji. He has won 65 professional events, including 34 PGA Tour events, 13 European Tour events, and three major events.

Born on February 22, 1963, Singh turned pro in 1982. He faced a suspension from the Asian Golf Circuit due to allegations of score manipulation. Despite this setback, he persisted.

Singh entered the European Tour in 1998, securing his first win at the Volvo Open Championship. He joined the PGA Tour in 1993, winning his debut event at the Buick Classic.

His major victories include two PGA Championships and one Masters. He also achieved high finishes in other major events, such as third place in the US Open and second place in the Open Championship.

Transitioning to the PGA Tour Champions in 2013, Singh won his first Senior event in 2017 and a major in 2018.

Vijay Singh's golf career is marked by resilience and multiple victories across different tours.