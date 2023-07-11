"I'm the worst guy to lose to" - When Phil Mickelson lauded his own bragging skills while seated next to Tiger Woods

During the match between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods four years ago, Mickelson was questioned about whether the contest was really about the money or the bragging rights. Mickelson said that it was about both, but that the bragging rights were just as important as the money.

He continued, stating:

"Both! But these side challenges are real dollars in our own pocket going to each other's charity. So that's the real money but the bragging rights will go on for months and years after this will be just as valuable because if I'm able to come out on top, I'm the worst guy to lose to. Because I will out with ways. I really will."

The competition, dubbed "The Match," was a made-for-TV event conducted at Las Vegas' Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mickelson won the match with a one-point victory against Woods. The charity match raised more than $9 million.

Mickelson's remarks regarding his bragging abilities elicited various reactions. Some thought them amusing and self-deprecating, while others found them arrogant and unpleasant.

Regardless of how one feels about Mickelson's remarks, there is no denying that he is a competitive competitor who is not hesitant to speak his mind.

Overview of "The Match": Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's golf match was not a classic, as both players battled with their putting. Woods admitted that he hadn't made a good putt all day.

When Woods missed a par putt on the 15th hole, Phil Mickelson seized the lead. On the next hole, Woods had an opportunity to tie the match, but he missed a birdie putt.

The match was decided in a playoff on the 17th hole. Woods chipped in from off the green to save par after Phil Mickelson made a good drive to the green.

The playoff was then moved to the 18th hole. Both players birdied the hole in regulation, but Phil Mickelson's approach ball on the playoff hole ended up in a bunker. He missed his long birdie putt, but Woods missed him as well.

The last hole was played from the practice green, with the 18th green receiving a fresh hole cut. Both players parred the hole on the first try, but it took Mickelson two more efforts to win the match.

The match was not a classic, but it ended on an exciting note. Mickelson won the match on the third playoff hole with a birdie.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods It’s game time. Capital One’s The Match: Tiger vs. Phil can be purchased through Bleacher Report Live. Buy now - bit.ly/2S6hQRt It’s game time. Capital One’s The Match: Tiger vs. Phil can be purchased through Bleacher Report Live. Buy now - bit.ly/2S6hQRt https://t.co/3R2FcyCpXU

Who won the Match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson?

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson competed in an exciting 22-hole battle that ended. Mickelson eventually won with a birdie putt on the 93-yard playoff hole.

The match had shortcomings, but it was still an entertaining and unforgettable occasion. The two Hall of Famers delivered some outstanding golf, and the thrilling finish left fans on the edge of their seats.

Here are some crucial moments from the game:

With two straight birdies on the 12th hole, Tiger seized the lead.

On the 17th hole, Mickelson chipped in from off the green to stay alive.

After they tied at 18 twice, the game went to a playoff.

Mickelson won the playoff with a 93-yard birdie putt.

In many ways, the match was a success. It was a thrilling encounter that raised a lot of money for charity. It also shows that there is still a great deal of interest in golf among spectators.

Poll : 0 votes