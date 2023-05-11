Why is Tiger Woods missing the 2023 PGA Championship? Real reason explored

Golfer Tiger Woods will miss the forthcoming 2023 PGA Title because he is recuperating from a serious ankle injury that he sustained last month. On April 19, Tiger Woods had successful ankle fusion surgery, requiring him to miss the following few months of action.

Woods pulled out of the 2023 Masters in the middle of the tournament. Prior to the start of Round 3, he had to withdraw from this year's Masters due to problems with his right knee.

He has only competed in the Genesis Open and the past two Masters. In recent years, the golfer has been absent from the PGA Championship. In the past seven years, he has missed the tournament three times.

Woods tweeted about his injury in order to confirm that he wouldn't be playing in the 2023 PGA Championship.

Woods might make a comeback at the next major tournament, the U.S. Open, which starts on June 15.

What will Tiger Woods miss in 2023 PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championship will be held at the Oak Hill East Course in New York from May 18 to 21.

The course, renowned for its challenging layout and picturesque surroundings, is widely considered one of the best in the United States and has played host to several prestigious golf events in the past.

The tournament has a total prize pool of $15 million, making it one of the richest PGA Tour events. The competition promises to be fierce, and the race for the top prize will undoubtedly be intense, given the strong field of golfers expected to participate.

The PGA Championship is one of the sport's most prestigious and sought-after titles because it is one of the four major championships in men's professional golf, and Tiger Woods won't be there. Woods fans will miss seeing him play.

Over the course of more than a century, the tournament has featured some of the greatest golfers in history competing for glory on some of the most difficult courses in the world.

Sadly, the forthcoming 2023 PGA Title at Oak Slope East Course will miss the presence of Tiger Woods, who recuperating from an ankle injury.

Due to his ongoing issues with his right knee and ankle, Woods had to pull out of the 2023 Masters in the middle of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes