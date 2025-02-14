“I only have a major love”: Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims pokes fun at husband in heartfelt Valentine's message

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, is one of pro golf's most active WAGs on social media, especially Instagram. She is a model, actress, and social media influencer with over 312K followers on Instagram. Sims shares regular updates about her day-to-day life along with Brooks Koepka and their son Crew.

Recently, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Jena Sims shared LIV Golf's post about Koepka. LIV Golf shared a post about various golfers and their love. For Koepka, they mentioned his love for Majors and wrote:

"I only have a major love."

Jena Sims shares a special Valentine's Day message for Brooks Koepka.

Brooks Koepka and his love for Major championships is well-known. Koepka has won five Major championships with the 2023 PGA Championship being the most recent one.

Jena Sims shared this post on her Instagram story, where Koepka can be seen holding a sweet box in his hand. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka is currently competing in the LIV Golf Adelaide, but his wife, Jena Sims, is not accompanying him.

Sims and Keopka had a great vacation in Dubai before the start of the LIV Golf season last week at Riyadh. Jena Sims and Koepka, along with their son, Crew, spent around a week in Dubai. The couple enjoyed their vacation as they went on a desert safari on a camel, visited a flower garden, enjoyed a yacht ride, and also visited the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

She shared a reel about the same on her Instagram and shared their memories and experiences with everyone.

Brooks Koepka gets off to a decent start at LIV Golf Adelaide

Brooks Koepka started off on a decent note at the LIV Golf Adelaide. He is currently placed at T7 as he carded -3 on day one. Koepka is currently placed three strokes behind the leader and will look to remain in contention going into the final round.

During the pre-round press conference, Koepka talked about the significance of LIV Golf Adelaide.

"To me, I think, number one, a good golf course and the fans. The fans are what get us going," Koepka said.

Brooks Koepka at the 2025 LIV Golf: Adelaide - Previews - Source: Getty

"You look at any other sport across -- it's amazing to me, you always have a home base or there's home fans that are cheering for you, but golf there's never truly a home base, unlike the Rippers this week, and you can see that's probably why they played so well last year."

"If there's an excitement or a buzz going on, as a player that gets you excited, and they do a phenomenal job. The fans are incredible here. I think I can speak for every player; that's why there's so much excitement and buzz coming to this place," Koepka concluded.

Brooks Koepka will tee off his second round with Charles Schwartzel and Henrik Stenson from the third hole.

