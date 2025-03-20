'I never would have done it' - When Lee Trevino regretted doing a cameo in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler's 1996 movie Happy Gilmore remains a fan's favorite, for its perfect blend of golf and humor. The film featured a notable cameo by golf legend Lee Trevino. However, years later, Trevino made it clear about being part of this project. Trevino openly regretted his involvement expressing disappointment over the use of foul language in this movie. His comments surfaced long after the film's success in a 2013 interview.

Ad

Trevino appeared briefly in the movie, famous for his dialogue:

"Grizzly Adams did have a beard," Trevino's dialogue.

Years later, when Trevino appeared at the University of Texas in 2013, he reflected on his cameo saying (as per LA Times):

"If [I'd known] they were going to use all those foul words in there, I never would have done it," Trevino said.

He clarified about being unaware of this film's usage of coarse language. Trevino's cameo in the original movie was minimal yet impactful. In one of his iconic moments from the movie, he was seen shaking his head disapprovingly at Happy Gilmore's antics.

Ad

Trending

Besides that, Trevino is one of golf's most celebrated figures with six major championships. It includes two U.S. Opens, two Open Championships, and two PGA Championships. In 2023, Trevino earned the Legacy Award from the Robert Trent Jones Society, given his contributions to golf.

Happy Gilmore 2: Cast, release, and trailer

Happy Gilmore 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix in July 2025, almost three decades after the original movie. Adam Sandler expressed interest in creating a part 2 in 2023, and by 2024 co-star Christopher McDonald confirmed that the script writing is underway. The film received official approval from Netflix in May 2024, with Kyle Newacheck directing and Sandler co-writing the plot alongside Tim Herlihy.

Ad

Coinciding with Sandeler's 58th birthday, filming of this movie commenced on September 9, 2024. The upcoming movie features Adam Sandler playing the lead character, with Julie Brown coming back as Virginia, the love interest of Happy Gilmore. Christopher McDonald aka Shoot McGavin will reprise his role in the sequel of Happy Gilmore. There is an introduction of new characters as well played by Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, and professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The cameos from prominent golf figures include Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson Dechambeau, and Paige Spiranac. Although the plot details remain under wraps, the trailer hints at Happy Gilmore navigating the challenge of the senior golf tour. Many celebrities including influencer Spiranac have shared their excitement over the trailer on social media. In addition to that, professional golfer Justin Thomas also shared insights into his filming experience on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback