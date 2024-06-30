“I really get stressed": Bryson DeChambeau breaks character as he gets honest about his practice vows 

Bryson DeChambeau took home the second Major championship title and second US Open cup of his illusterous career earlier this month. After an incredible head to head competion with Rory McIlroy, fans all over the world applauded his mental game.

However, on Golf.com's Warming Up series, DeChambeau took to explain that he faces anxiety and stress while playing golf. Despite being percieved as mentally strong and unfazed, the reigning US Open winner reveals that he is incredibly stressed on the range. DeChambeau's miss tendency is to chunk the ball but here's what really gets into his mind and breaks his character ( from 9:00 - 9:15 ):

"What gets me stressed is improper curvature. If I’m thinning or chunking it, I’m OK with it. But if it starts curving too much one way, that’s when I really get stressed. That's when you'll see me hit golf balls for quite a while. "

To battle out the anxiety, the LIV Golf star grinds it out on the range and practices by hitting more balls by focusing on the "basics" so that the ball flight no longer becomes and issue. Bryson DeChambeau also explained that he likes to take each shot "one shot at a time" to ensurse that his mind stays sharp.

Bryson DeChambeau prefers to play every shot to 90 percent rather than having to rely on his performance being perfect at 100 percent to help be consistent on the golf course. The two time Major winner likes to play course off different tee boxes on different days to train his mind to adapt to different situations and have different shots on different lies on the coure.

Bryson DeChambeau opens up about hitting "rock bottom"

The 2024 US Open winner recorded his worst performance yet on the Saudi based league at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Singapore, where he finished in 27th place and recieved zero points for his performance.

Having faced a rough patch on the LIV Golf leage, Bryson DeChambeau went on to reveal the reason as to why he was struggling. In an interview with the league, he was asked about how his fellow teammates have helped him out on and off the course. Here's what DeChambeau had to say in response:

"It's been everything. It's what's allowed me to win this [2024 US Open] Major championship. I mean, in Singapore, I was giving up. I was like, there's no way I can continue to keep going with the game that I have and [my] equipment's not working. I'm not working. I don't know what to do. My life's [in a] crazy place. My father wasn't doing well and everything was just hitting rock bottom. "

Bryson DeChambeau serves as a captain to his Crushers GC players Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri. In the interview, he went on to credit them for pulling him out of a round patch:

"But luckily I had those guys. Say, you know, from rock bottom, there's only one way to go. And, that's up. "