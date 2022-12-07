“I really wanted a photo” – Throwback to when Nelly Korda geeked out on meeting Tiger Woods

World No. 2 Nelly Korda is among the best LPGA players in the world. The 24-year-old golfer is no less than a star. Interestingly, she was still geeked out by Tiger Woods' presence and asked if she could take a photo with him.

Korda created arguably the best moment at the 2021 PNC Championship when she met Woods in person. The LPGA star was awe-struck upon meeting the legendary golfer and it showed. Geeking out on meeting her idol, Korda even told the media that she “really wanted a photo” with Woods.

Nelly Korda’s conversation with Tiger Woods

Nelly Korda, who was at the event alongside her sister, said that she was hyped to meet Tiger Woods. Interestingly, the cameraman caught the moment as Nelly approached the legendary golfer. She was heard asking him politely for a photo, much like a regular Woods fan.

Korda said as she met Woods:

“Hi, Tiger… I was wondering if I could take a photo with you.”

She added, laughing:

“I didn’t want to bother you right now, but I really wanted a photo.”

Unsurprisingly, Tiger Woods was cool with the request and joined her for a picture.

An excited Woods said in return:

“Nelly! Yes. You got it. Done deal.”

Dylan Dethier @dylan_dethier Nelly Korda won a major and an Olympic gold this year. She might be the best female golfer in the world! So watching her geek out over meeting Tiger Woods was the best thing I saw today Nelly Korda won a major and an Olympic gold this year. She might be the best female golfer in the world! So watching her geek out over meeting Tiger Woods was the best thing I saw today https://t.co/c2HPOMhs3C

Having taken the picture, a happy Nelly Korda exclaimed, “Ah, so cool.” She even said that it was a “dream come true.” The moment went viral online as fans were in awe of how such a star like Korda could be such a big fan of another athlete. The then world No. 1 LPGA star was visibly nervous as she approached Woods. This made fans laud her humility in front of the legendary player.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Korda said it was “pretty cool” to play alongside the GOAT. Explaining the reason behind her excitement, the LPGA star also revealed that she was a huge Woods fan who was glued to the TV whenever he played.

Korda said, as quoted by Golf.com:

“Playing right in front of Tiger Woods is pretty cool, I’m not going to lie. I don’t really watch a lot of golf, but when Tiger is in contention, I’m always glued to the TV.”

Tiger Woods praises Nelly Korda's swing

It was befitting that Tiger Woods went on to laud Nelly Korda the same evening. Speaking to the media just a short time after the “fan moment”, the 15-time major champion said that he lauded Korda’s game. The ace golfer praised the LPGA star’s swing, showcasing that the admiration went both ways.

Speaking of Nelly Korda, Tiger Woods said, as quoted by Golf.com:

“Just her golf swing, how fluid it is and her movement, the center strikes, the way she hits it and the way she controls it. Her temperament on the golf course, how hard she fights and she fights hard on every shot. You can’t say that about some players. Some players will dog it here and there. Nelly is not like that.”

Rob Longley @longleysunsport World No. 1 Nelly Korda waited at 18th green to meet her idol, Tiger Woods. World No. 1 Nelly Korda waited at 18th green to meet her idol, Tiger Woods. https://t.co/xwXS4Csfdq

The Korda-Woods moment was recorded by fans as being among the many special ones in the 2021 PNC Championship.

