"I was the s***house savior" - Caddy Billy Foster shares his account on why he was chosen to be Tiger Woods' bagman for the 2005 Presidents Cup

In golf, players and caddies frequently create unusual partnerships. Tiger Woods and his caddy Billy Foster had an amazing friendship. An incident involving a crowded toilet situation during the 2002 Ryder Cup played a significant part in forging their bond. Foster is convinced that his timely rescue mission resulted in his selection as Woods' caddie for the 2005 Presidents Cup.

Tiger Woods found himself in a difficult situation during the 2002 Ryder Cup when he realized he had run out of toilet paper while using the bathroom. This happened moments before teeing off. Billy Foster came to the rescue with just minutes to spare until Woods was set to begin his round. Foster quickly wrapped up some paper, knelt down, and slipped it under the door to help Woods. This unexpected act had far-reaching consequences for their professional relationship.

"Oh, he knows now that he’s in trouble. And it’s six minutes until he’s on the tee. Oh, Tiger. But I can’t do it to him, so I roll up some paper, get down on my knees, and present it to him under the door," Billy Foster told the DailyMail.

Billy Foster revealed the moment when Woods realized he was in trouble, via the DailyMail. Foster's intervention rescued the day with only minutes until Woods' tee time. He joked as he handed Woods the improvised toilet paper, "Europe, one up," before exiting the toilet area. Woods appeared with a happy smile on his face, thanking Foster. They had no idea that this incident would forge a bond that would later lead to a career change for Foster.

"He came out with the biggest smile," he added.

"I caddied for him at the Presidents Cup in 2005 — I swear that’s why I got the job. Not because I’m a good caddie but because I was the s***house savior," Foster said.

Foster was appointed as Woods' caddie for the Presidents Cup in 2005, three years after the toilet paper incident. Although he recognizes his ability as a caddy, he believes that his role as the "s***house savior" played an important factor in his selection for the prestigious position. Foster and Woods' relationship formed during that unforgettable Ryder Cup moment created the groundwork for their future collaboration.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster aiming for greatness at the Open Championship

Billy Foster and Matt Fitzpatrick at the Memorial Tournament (Image via Getty)

Billy Foster and golfer Matt Fitzpatrick will compete in The Open this week, hoping to leave their imprint. Foster brings his wealth of knowledge and friendship to the bag, having tasted success together at the US Open in 2022, where Fitzpatrick achieved his maiden major title. Their collaboration demonstrates the critical role caddies play in assisting golfers on the course.

A golfer's connection with their caddy is frequently a dynamic partnership founded on support and shared goals. Billy Foster's journey from being Tiger Woods' savior in a toilet incident to his current role with Matt Fitzpatrick exemplifies the remarkable relationships created in this sport. Foster and Fitzpatrick's collaboration will definitely capture the interest of golf fans as The Open progresses.