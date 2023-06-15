“Utter relief, no excitement” - Billy Foster opens up on caddying for Matt Fitzpatrick during his US Open 2022 win

Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie Billy Foster has completed 40 years in the golf industry. Over the years, he has worked with renowned golfers, including Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clark, Tiger Woods, Lee Westwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Foster played a key role in helping Fitzpatrick win the first major of his career at the 2022 US Open. Cherishing the beautiful moments from last year's glory, Billy Foster opened up about the 2022 US Open in his recent interview with Eurosport.

Speaking about his career as a caddie, Foster said:

"I found it a bit sad, but listen, when it gets to 57 years old, and you're thinking, you might retire at 60, so there's nothing like 12 mergers left. You're going to win money you know, you're not. God bless you, Fitz."

While sharing his memories from the 2022 US Open, he said:

"All of them bad moments, you know, Clarky at True, West at Turnberry, Thomas in the bunker, all that we're just like, people flying out mid for that brief three or four seconds, you finally realize, your dream, just like, thank god for that. It was just relief, just a feeling of utter relief, no excitement."

He added:

"He had a chance to win the USPGA four weeks previous so he's in good form. You know it was his first genuine chance to win a major and he probably learned a couple lessons out there moving forwards, didn't have to wait long until the US opened a matter of three or four weeks and obviously won the amateur Championship, the US amateur there (Country Club) 2013, so he had good vibes about the place. "

"They're just really hard to win" - Matt Fitzpatrick after winning the 2022 US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick competed against some of the world's top-ranked golfers, including Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Dustin Johnson at the 2022 US Open. He still won the tournament held at The Country Club in Brookline, the same venue where he won the US Open Amateur in 2013.

Speaking about his phenomenal victory in an interview with ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Fitzpatrick said:

"With it being a major, it's quite different than a regular PGA Tour event. At the end of the day, they're just really hard to win. I think up until Southern Hills, really, I didn't really appreciate how hard it is actually to win a major. Yeah, I've not challenged, really, up until then.

“I think, myself included, and people on the outside maybe think it's easier than it is. You just have to look at Tiger [Woods]. He knocked off so many in such a quick span. That's why I think people think, 'Oh, it's a piece of cake; it's like a regular Tour event.' But it's not," he added.

Fitzpatrick turned pro in 2014 and has won nine professional events in his career, including a major. He is looking to defend his title this week at the Los Angeles Country Club.

