Watch: Billy Foster does a celebratory fist bump with Matt Fitzpatrick as he approaches the third playoff hole at RBC Heritage

Matt Fitzpatrick has finally won a tournament since the 2022 US Open. The English golfer snatched the title from last year's champion, Jordan Spieth, after defeating him in a magnificent playoff at the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Fitzpatrick led the event after the Saturday round and started the final with a birdie on the second. He then sank another birdie on the 5th and then a bogey on the 7th.

Jordan Spieth, on the other hand, made four birdies in the first nine holes. Fitzpatrick led the route to the trophy with ease, sinking two more birdies on the 15th and 16th holes.

However, Spieth matched his score after making two birdies and a bogey in the second half of the event, and they both finished under 17. They competed in the playoffs, and Matt went on to win the championship.

Fitzpatrick and Spieth began the playoffs with a 4-par, followed by a 3-par on the 17th. The tournament was won by the English golfer after he made another 3-par, while Spieth lost a shot.

But it appears Matt's caddie, Billy Foster, already knew he would win the tournament and gave him a congratulatory fist bump as they approached the third hole of the playoffs.

"He must have went to Kisner's dance school" - Fans react to Billy Foster's celebratory fist bump with Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie was confident before the third hole of the playoffs that he would win the tournament. When he did the first bump, he also lifted one of his legs and celebrated.

The PGA Tour shared a post on their social media page where fans jumped into the comment section to take a jibe at his dancing.

One user tweeted:

"He must have went to Kisner's dance school."

Others sent congratulatory texts to the golfer and commented:

"Great tourney to watch…Fitz was bold under pressure. Congrats!!!"

"What a great tournament and finish!!!!"

"That shot deserved the win. He went all in! Nice."

At the winner's conference, Matt Fitzpatrick shared his experience of playing on the course and said:

"It’s hard to describe. I said to (caddie) Billy (Foster), it doesn’t get better than this, walking down here, just looking around. It’s a course I dreamed of playing when I was young. I managed to play a couple of times with my dad and yes, this one means more than anything."

It is important to note that the new Masters winner, Jon Rahm, also competed in the tournament and finished in 15th position.

Here's the 2023 RBC Heritage final leaderboard:

1. Matthew Fitzpatrick: -17

2. Jordan Spieth: -17

3. Patrick Cantlay: -16

4. Xander Schauffele: -15

T5. Sahith Theegala: -14

T5. Hayden Buckley: -14

T7. Brian Harman: -13

T7. Sungjae Im: -13

T7. Emiliano Grillo: -13

T7. Cameron Davis: -13

T11. Scottie Scheffler: -12

T11. Chez Reavie: -12

T11. Taylor Moore: -12

T11. Mark Hubbard: -12

T15. Sam Burns: -11

T15. Jon Rahm: -11

T15. Rickie Fowler: -11

T15. Tommy Fleetwood: -11

T19. Christiaan Benzuidenhout: -10

T19. Tyrrell Hatton: -10

T19. Carson Young: -10

T19. Patrick Rodgers: -10

T19. Russell Henley: -10

T19. Matt Kuchar: -10

