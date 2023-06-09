The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger has been questioned by a couple of United States Senators who raisied questions about Saudi Arabia's role in the deal.

Dick Durbin, the Democratic majority leader in the Senate from Illinois, highlighted his concerns about Saudi Arabia's involvement with LIV Golf.

“I still have some questions about the Saudis’ involvement,” said Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

His comments highlight the rising unease regarding the association between the professional golf tour and a nation with a questionable human rights record.

Another senator, Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), expressed his displeasure and characterised the merger as a violation of the PGA Tour's principles and prior agreements. He also emphasised the Justice Department's continuing inquiry and urged them to keep looking into it in light of these most recent revelations.

“I’m absolutely aghast at the reversal by the PGA, which seems to be a betrayal of the values and the past commitments that they made,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). “And I think that the Department of Justice has an ongoing investigation, that’s been reported, and I think they should continue it.”

Due to Saudi Arabia's considerable investment in the new golf league, the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger has received media attention. According to multiple sources, a relationship with a nation that has come under fire for its human rights policies might damage the PGA Tour's brand.

Senators like Durbin and Blumenthal are calling for transparency and more investigation despite the fact that the specifics of Saudi Arabia's engagement and the nature of their influence have not yet been made clear.

How PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger sparks

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger was recently announced by Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour. This historic partnership has inspired lively debates and a flutter of comments on social media and among golfers.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour on today's landmark agreement between DP World Tour, PGA TOUR and PIF.

The importance of this alliance cannot be emphasised, as it represents a sea change in the sport by uniting these powerful organisations to form a single economic organisation. The alliance of PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger intends to redefine how men's professional golf is played, viewed, and experienced with the common goal of revolutionising the sport.

Since the announcement of PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, social media platforms have seen a flurry of responses from people expressing a wide range of perspectives as well as their support or displeasure. Passionate disputes over the potential effects of this cooperation on the sport's traditions, ideals, and future course have been taking place in the golfing community.

