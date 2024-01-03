"I think probably unrealistic expectations for myself” – When Scottie Scheffler revealed what leads him to have a ‘bad attitude’

At the press conference for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Scottie Scheffler opened up about his bad attitude and situations that could have contributed to his losing his temper at the tournament.

The American golfer participated in the Tournament of Champions last year, and during a press conference before the event, he was questioned about the circumstances that could lead him to have a bad attitude. Replying to the reporters, Scheffler disclosed that having 'unrealistic expectations' of himself could make him feel negative emotions.

He said that playing golf may be somewhat frustrating. Sometimes you were prepared to play better but the game did not turn out in your favor, and these situations could frustrate him. Speaking about his game, Scheffler said in 2023:

"I think probably unrealistic expectations for myself. And I think, kind of the growing frustration, golf can be a frustrating game. And so I think when you prepare to play well and you show up and you're not playing well, it can be frustrating.

He added:

"But I think understanding that stuff's gonna happen and all I can do is put in the right prep work and approach things appropriately mentally, so whether that be being fully committed to my shot."

Scheffler also spoke about what success meant to him. He confessed that a successful week for him would be when he got things right. He prepared for the tournament, did his best, and played some good shots, which was something he believed to be a successful week. He added:

"I would say a successful week for me is if I approach things the right way. So if I show up here in Hawaii and I'm prepared and I've done everything I could to play well and if I go out and mentally I'm approaching it the right way, I have a good attitude and I'm trying to hit good shots, that's a successful week for me."

The 27-year-old had a good outing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2023. He finished in a tie for seventh place with Tony Finau, K.H. Lee and Matt Fitzpatrick. He shot four rounds of 66, 66, 69, and 70 to settle for a score of under 21. He finished six strokes behind the winner, Jon Rahm.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions?

Scheffler will tee off at this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, which will take place from January 4 to 7 in Hawaii. The tournament will start with the first round on Thursday, January 4, and Scheffler will tee off with Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland.

The trio will start their game on Thursday at 4:39 p.m. ET. The group will also play together for the second day and will tee off at 2:33 p.m. ET.